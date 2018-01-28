Untangling the complex taxonomic history of a Neotropical liana genus

January 29, 2018, Pensoft Publishers
Untangling the complex taxonomic history of a Neotropical liana genus
New species of liana, Pachyptera linearis. Credit: Klei Souza

While untangling the complex taxonomy of Neotropical liana genus Pachyptera, scientists Ms. Jéssica Nayara Carvalho Francisco and Dr. Lúcia Garcez Lohmann from the University of São Paulo used integrative taxonomy to help them recognize five well-defined species, one of which newly described from Colombia and Venezuela. The monograph study was published in the open access journal PhytoKeys.

How do you separate one species from another? Having remained a major challenge in biology as a whole, species delimitation becomes a rather daunting task when it comes to tropical plant groups, where insights on biology, morphology and distribution are often scarce.

For Francisco and Lohmann it took three field expeditions to different states of the Brazilian Amazon, combined with deep morphological and molecular studies, to set straight uncertainties in the complex taxonomic history of Pachyptera lianas.

"We used an integrative approach, which means we combined data from different sources to further understand the taxonomy, evolutionary history and biogeography of Amazonian lianas," explains Ms. Jéssica Francisco. "We also used different analytical approaches to clearly delimit species and further understand their origin, evolution and diversification history," she says.

For the authors, the results from this multi-approach effort amounted to recognizing five well-delimited species in the genus, while also describing a previously undiscovered species.

Untangling the complex taxonomic history of a Neotropical liana genus
Pachyptera incarnata, an earlier variety of P. kerere (i.e., P. kerere var. incarnata) raised to species status Credit: Annelise Frazão

"Pachyptera linearis was discovered thanks to existing materials from herbarium collections, emphasizing the value of collections for the identification of new species. The molecular dataset was also essential to confirm this discovery", says Ms. Jéssica Francisco.

"Lianas are important members of tropical forests, constituting ca. 25% of their and contributing up to 40% of leaf productivity. Accurate species recognition and enhanced scientific understanding of diversity is critical for accurately establishing conservation priorities," says Dr. Lúcia Lohmann.

Untangling the complex taxonomic history of a Neotropical liana genus
Schematic evolutionary tree of Pachyptera showing main morphological features. Credit: Jéssica N.C. Francisco & Lúcia G. Lohmann

Explore further: A genus of European paper wasps revised for the first time using integrative taxonomy

Related Stories

First comprehensive inventory of Neotropical snakes

November 27, 2017

An international team made up of scientists from Brazil, Australia, the U.S., Ecuador, Germany and Sweden has published the results of an extensive database of snakes of the American tropics. This database is made up of museum ...

Recommended for you

Human genome decoded with pocket-sized device

January 29, 2018

Scientists used a portable device no bigger than a cellphone to sequence the most complete human genome ever assembled with a single technology, according to a study published Monday.

Visualizing danger from songbird warning calls

January 29, 2018

"Watch out! Snake!" Hearing this, people cannot help but imagine a snake as they prepare for a possible attack. In human conversation, hearing a particular word (e.g., "snake") can cause a listener to retrieve a specific ...

How plants 'muscle up' against bacteria in the cold

January 29, 2018

Michigan State University scientists have furthered our understanding on how a plant protein, called CAMTA, helps plants strengthen themselves as they anticipate long periods of cold, such as three to four months of winter ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.