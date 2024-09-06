PhytoKeys is a peer-reviewed, open-access, online and print, rapidly produced journal launched to support free exchange of ideas and information in systematic botany.

PhytoKeys

New firmoss species found in Guizhou, China

Huperzia is a genus of lycophyte plants, sometimes known as the firmosses or fir clubmosses. It contains about 25 species that mainly occur in temperate and boreal climatic zones of the world.

Sep 6, 2024

New species of Callicarpa discovered in Hunan, China

Callicarpa L. (Lamiaceae) consists of 140 species that are trees or shrubs, and there are about 53 species in China, mainly distributed south of the Yangtze River. Some plants of Callicarpa are used as traditional medicine ...

Jun 20, 2024

Researchers report new fern species from Yunnan, China

The genus Angiopteris Hoffmann, which belongs to the Eusporangiate ferns within the Marattiales Link and Marattiaceae Kaulf., is a crucial clade in the origin and evolution of ferns, offering significant ornamental, medicinal, ...

May 15, 2024

New tree species of Lauraceae family found in Yunnan

The genus Endiandra of the Lauraceae family has approximately 100 species, and its diversity is strongly centered in south-eastern Malesia and Australia. In China, there are only three recognized Endiandra species (two endemic) ...

Apr 14, 2023

