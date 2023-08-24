August 24, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers find new species of Artemisia in Xinjiang

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers find new species of Artemisia in Xinjiang
Morphological characteristics of Artemisia qingheensis. Credit: Jin Guangzhao

Artemisia has attracted much attention due to its antimalarial properties and other pharmacological and economic value.

Researchers led by Dr. Jin Guangzhao from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their have discovered a of Artemisia—Artemisia qingheensis in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The work was published in PhytoKeys on August 2.

The new species was discovered from Qinghe County during a field expedition in the northeast region of the Junggar Basin in 2020. Researchers revisited this site at different times in 2021 and 2022 to carry out further observations and sampling to determine the taxonomic identity of the new population.

They found that the new species has multi-layered involucral bracts and homogamous capitula with bisexual flowers. Therefore, it belongs to subgenus Seriphidium, which was further proved by phylogenetic analyses. Its hardened needle-like leaves at maturity distinguish it from morphologically similar species.

The subgenus Seriphidium, one of the most diverse taxa in Artemisia, comprises of around 130 species and 30 infraspecific taxa worldwide. This subgenus grows mainly in arid and semi-arid regions of Central Asia and Northwest China. 31 species and six varieties have been recorded in China.

Based on additional morphological and molecular , the researchers concluded that it is different from all other known species of Artemisia, and named it Artemisia qingheensis. The discovery of this new species not only enriches the diversity of subgenus Seriphidium, but also has significance for the study of speciation, evolution and biogeography of Artemisia.

More information: Guang-Zhao Jin et al, Artemisia qingheensis (Asteraceae, Anthemideae), a new species from Xinjiang, China, PhytoKeys (2023). DOI: 10.3897/phytokeys.229.101689

Journal information: PhytoKeys

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers find new species of Artemisia in Xinjiang (2023, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-species-artemisia-xinjiang.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study enriches species diversity, phylogeny and evolution regularity of hydnaceae
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)