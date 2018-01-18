Researchers identify a new chromatin regulatory mechanism linked to SirT6

January 19, 2018, IDIBELL-Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute
Researchers identify a new chromatin regulatory mechanism linked to SirT6
Laia Bosch-Presegué, Àlex Vaquero and Anna Marazuela-Duque. Credit: IDIBELL

Researchers from the Epigenetics and Cancer Biology Program of the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), led by Dr. Àlex Vaquero, have proposed a new regulation mechanism of the NF-κB pathway, which is associated with accelerated cellular aging, based on the analysis of the function of the SirT6 protein. The results of their work, published in Nature Communications, indicate a double mechanism of inhibition of the pathway linked to the action of SirT6 on chromatin.

SirT6 is a sirtuin, an enzyme involved in the cellular response to stress. Specifically, SirT6 protects the stability of the genome and regulates the metabolic balance (homeostasis), and previous studies have shown that reduction results in an accelerated aging phenotype associated with the hyperactivation of the NF-κB pathway, a family of transcription factors that regulate the cellular response to a wide variety of physiological conditions and that play a key role in cancer, inflammatory response and the immune system.

Until now, several hypotheses suggested that SirT6 kept the activation level of the NF-κB pathway low, specifically blocking it once it had received an activation signal. "In our study, however, we have identified a new mechanism associated with this regulation, whereby SirT6 not only controls NF-κB at the level of deactivation of specific repressor genes, but also controls the activation of a general repressor of the pathway," explains Dr. Àlex Vaquero, lead author of the study.

Thanks to several biochemical studies carried out in collaboration with the proteomics scientific-technical support unit of IDIBELL, researchers observed how SirT6 interacts with Suv39h1, an enzyme capable of adding methyl groups in a certain region of a histone (H3K9me3). SirT6 promotes the monoubiquitinization of Suv39h1 (Suv39h1mUb) catalyzed by the enzyme SKP2. This modification is of special interest, since it occurs in cysteine residues instead of lysine ones, something only previously observed in very few cases, and mostly in viral or peroxisome proteins. This is the first description of this modification in a nuclear factor in higher eukaryotes.

"The main function of ubiquitinization is to mark proteins by adding many units of ubiquitin for their degradation by the proteasome." In the published study, however, monoubiquitinization plays another role, since it interferes with the binding of Suv39h1 to chromatin and causes this enzyme to exit the chromatin, activating the gene that acts as a general repressor of the NF-κB pathway," adds Dr. Vaquero.

Researchers have determined that this new SirT6-dependent mechanism of inactivation of the NF-κB pathway is largely related to cellular stress levels, but there are still unresolved questions. "This work opens a new path in the study of the functions of the ubiquitination in nuclear proteins, and suggests a regulatory landscape of these modifications much more complex than previously anticipated," he says.

Explore further: SIRT6 ability to suppress cancer cell growth is explained

More information: Irene Santos-Barriopedro et al, SIRT6-dependent cysteine monoubiquitination in the PRE-SET domain of Suv39h1 regulates the NF-κB pathway, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02586-x

Related Stories

SIRT6 ability to suppress cancer cell growth is explained

May 11, 2017

For several years, scientists have known that SIRT6 – one of seven sirtuins, a family of mammalian proteins with important biological functions, including promoting longer, healthier life – is a tumor suppressor. It has ...

Immune response linked to key enzyme

April 12, 2013

(Medical Xpress)—A previously unknown function of a family of enzymes familiar to biologists may contribute to scientists' understanding of signaling molecules involved in the body's immune response and could help in the ...

Small molecules fighting aging-related diseases

March 8, 2017

For the first time an international research network led by Bayreuth Biochemist Prof. Dr. Clemens Steegborn has succeeded in producing small molecules able to activate the enzyme sirtuin 6. Furthermore, the scientists were ...

Recommended for you

Breakthrough study shows how plants sense the world

January 19, 2018

Plants lack eyes and ears, but they can still see, hear, smell and respond to environmental cues and dangers—especially to virulent pathogens. They do this with the aid of hundreds of membrane proteins that can sense microbes ...

Microbial communities demonstrate high turnover

January 19, 2018

When Mark Twain famously said "If you don't like the weather in New England, just wait a few minutes," he probably didn't anticipate MIT researchers would apply his remark to their microbial research. But a new study does ...

Hot weather is bad news for bird sperm

January 19, 2018

A new study led by Macquarie University and spanning Sydney and Oslo has shown that exposure to extreme temperatures, such as those experienced during heatwave conditions, significantly reduces sperm quality in zebra finches, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.