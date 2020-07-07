The Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL) was created in 2004. It is the foundation that manages the research activities of Bellvitge University Hospital, the Catalan Oncology Institute, the Bellvitge campus of the University of Barcelona, and the public health companies Institut de Diagnòstic per la Imatge (Image Diagnosis Institute) and Banc de Sang i Teixits (Blood and Tissue Bank). The Institute is the core of Biopol, the health research park of Hospitalet de Llobregat, in the South of Barcelona. The president of the IDIBELL’s managing board is the Catalan Minister of Health, Marina Geli. IDIBELL has more than 500 researchers and manages a budget of almost 22 million euros. The Foundation’s main scientific partners are the University of Barcelona, the Catalan Oncology Institute and the Catalan Health Institute (the managing company of the Bellvitge University Hospital). Since March 2009, it is one of the five research centers accredited by the Spanish Ministry of Health.

