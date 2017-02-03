Two Romanians charged with hacking US capital police cameras

December 28, 2017

Two Romanian nationals have been arrested and charged with hacking into computer systems which controlled surveillance cameras for the Metropolitan Police Department in the US capital earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

A unsealed in Washington said the two—Mihai Alexandru Isvanca, 25, and Eveline Cismaru, 28—were arrested in Bucharest on December 15 and charged with conspiracy and various forms of computer fraud.

The Justice Department said the pair managed to disable 123 of the police department's 187 outdoor surveillance cameras in early January by infecting computer systems with ransomware—an effort "to extort money" in exchange for unlocking the computer, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The case "was of the highest priority" because it impacted efforts to plan security ahead of the 2017 , according to officials.

The Secret Service and other agencies "quickly ensured that the system was secure and operational" and the investigation found no security threats as a result of the scheme.

Isvanca remains in custody in Romania and Cismaru is on house arrest there pending further legal proceedings, the Justice Department said.

Explore further: British officials arrest two in hacking of DC camera system

Related Stories

Three plead guilty in Mirai botnet attacks

December 13, 2017

US officials unveiled criminal charges Wednesday against a former university student and two others in the Mirai botnet attacks which shut down parts of the internet in several countries starting in mid-2016.

Romanians charged in US with computer fraud

December 9, 2011

Four Romanians have been charged with hacking into the computer systems of hundreds of US merchants and making millions of dollars in purchases with stolen credit card data, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Proof of randomness builds future of digital security

December 22, 2017

In an effort to block emerging threats to online security, researchers at Princeton University have developed a method to verify the strength of random number generators that form the basis of most encryption systems.

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 2 hours ago
house arrest? Our justice system sometimes sickens me. Nothing like setting a example :-)
Da Schneib
not rated yet 2 hours ago
It's Romania's justice system. Apparently you live in Romania.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Now that we've disposed of the local rightwingnut conspiracy theorist, one has to ask how the DC police got ransomwared. Sounds like incompetent IT to me.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.