British officials arrest two in hacking of DC camera system

February 3, 2017

Two people have been arrested in London in the hacking of storage devices that record data from police surveillance cameras in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Post reports the arrests were made following a served Jan. 19, the day before the . Britain's National Crime Agency confirmed the arrests of a man and woman but didn't disclose their names.

British officials said both suspects bailed out of jail. In a statement, the National Crime Agency said an investigation was ongoing and no further information could be provided.

Washington officials last week revealed the hack, which affected 123 of the 187 network video recorders in the closed-circuit TV system of the Metropolitan Police Department. Officials said public safety and security for the inauguration were not compromised.

