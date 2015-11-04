November 4, 2015

Third teen arrested over cyber attack on UK's TalkTalk

The personal data of some four million customers of TalkTalk are feared to have been breached in a cyber attack
The personal data of some four million customers of TalkTalk are feared to have been breached in a cyber attack

British police said Tuesday they had arrested a third teenager in connection with a cyber attack on Internet and telephone provider TalkTalk that put millions of customers' data at risk.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested in the east England city of Norwich on Tuesday evening and taken to a police station while the property was searched, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

It comes after the arrests last week of a 16-year-old boy from west London, a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland, and a 20-year-old man in Staffordshire in central England. All three have since been released on bail.

The personal data of some four million customers of TalkTalk are feared to have been breached in the hack, which was the third on the firm in eight months in which customers' data was stolen.

TalkTalk has said that it is not sure how many customers were affected but that data including names, bank details and addresses could be at risk.

The company has said that not all information on customers was encrypted, and described the attack as "significant and sustained".

Police are working together with serious organised crime body the National Crime Agency and cyber crime detectives on the case.

Investigators are examining a ransom demand sent to TalkTalk and purporting to be from the hacker, though the company is not sure if the demand was genuine.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Third teen arrested over cyber attack on UK's TalkTalk (2015, November 4) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-teen-cyber-uk-talktalk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

15-year-old arrested over British cyber attack
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should I set up SPF, DKIM, DMARC , or forward email to Gmail account?

2 hours ago

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

15 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)