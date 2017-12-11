Catching radical molecules before they disappear

December 13, 2017
Catching radical molecules before they disappear
Crystal structure of two of the four radical cations synthesized in the study. The core (oxime) is stabilized with a ring-shaped structure (NHC), and the rest of the molecule shows the ease of expansion. The molecular structure was confirmed by single crystal X-ray diffraction experiments. Credit: Institute for Basic Science

While in most molecules, each electron finds a partner to pair up with, some electrons in radical molecules are left alone and unpaired. This configuration grants radicals with some unusual and interesting properties, which disappear as soon as the radicals react or interact with other molecules. It has been difficult to generate relatively stable radicals, because they react and change in the blink of an eye, but researchers from the Center for Self-Assembly and Complexity, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS, South Korea) succeeded in synthesizing four new kinds of stabilized radicals.

Unlike other molecules, some radicals have aligned spins, which confers them ferromagnetic properties, meaning that they can be attracted by a magnetic field. Due to these peculiar properties, radicals are likely to find applications in various fields, such as , molecular spintronics, and molecular magnetism.

IBS scientists developed a strategy to stabilize oxime radicals, using N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs), as the latter can share their electrons to stabilize the unpaired electrons of the radicals. This result is particularly interesting as organic radicals are known to be very difficult to synthesize because they are more unstable than metal-containing radicals.

The structures were confirmed by single crystal X-ray diffraction analysis at Pohang Accelerator Laboratory and their properties were verified by . The experimental results agreed well with the .

The same research group has also recently stabilized triazenyl radicals and used them as cathode materials for rechargeable lithium ion batteries. In the future, the researchers are taking up the challenge of producing more radical chemicals that have yet to be synthesized.

Explore further: The simplistic beauty of a free radical

More information: Youngsuk Kim et al. Oxime Ether Radical Cations Stabilized by N-Heterocyclic Carbenes, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2017). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201710530

Related Stories

The simplistic beauty of a free radical

June 19, 2015

The study was conducted at the Center for Self-Assembly and Complexity within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) in South Korea. Director Kimoon Kim and his team experimented with nitric oxide, a highly stable molecule ...

Scientists enlist lichens to monitor air pollution

November 3, 2017

An MIPT-based team of researchers has proposed analyzing lichen composition to assess atmospheric air quality when conventional monitoring stations are unavailable. They produced a case study of the Xanthoria parietina lichen, ...

Recommended for you

Life's building blocks observed in spacelike environment

December 12, 2017

Where do the molecules required for life originate? It may be that small organic molecules first appeared on earth and were later combined into larger molecules, such as proteins and carbohydrates. But a second possibility ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.