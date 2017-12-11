Quality control is vital for the energy production of cells

December 12, 2017

Mitochondria generate most of the energy cells need through a respiratory chain for which they must produce their own proteins. The research group of Associate Professor Henna Tyynismaa, University of Helsinki, Finland, has discovered a "quality control" mechanism in the mitochondria, which is necessary for the construction of a functional respiratory chain.

Tyynismaa's group studied a mitochondrial enzyme that attaches the correct amino acid to the transfer RNA, which directs protein synthesis. Working together with researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Turku, the group established that this enzyme makes mistakes and can attach the wrong amino acids to the transfer RNA. This means that the in the resulting proteins would be incorrect, unless the enzyme had an additional mechanism to correct its mistakes.

"We found that the error-correction mechanism of this is vital for the cell—even a slight decrease in the correction mechanism had an adverse effect on the function of the cell. The significance of this mechanism for the mitochondria was previously unknown," explains Tyynismaa.

Deviations in the mitochondrial protein synthesis can result in many different hereditary diseases. The enzyme, which is the focus of this research, is also known to harbour disorders caused by genetic anomalies, which may result either in a severe neonatal heart disease or a brain disease with an onset in early adulthood.

"We do not currently know whether these diseases are the result of the weakened ability of the enzyme to attach the correct amino acids to the transfer RNA or problems in its error-correction mechanism. A better understanding of the enzyme's fundamental mechanisms may help us determine the impact of the faulty genes in the future," says Tyynismaa.

The research was published in the Nucleic Acids Research series.

Explore further: Scientists discover novel mechanism that protects mitochondrial DNA

More information: Taru Hilander et al, Editing activity for eliminating mischarged tRNAs is essential in mammalian mitochondria, Nucleic Acids Research (2017). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkx1231

Related Stories

A spring-loaded sensor for cholesterol in cells

December 7, 2017

Although too much cholesterol is bad for your health, some cholesterol is essential. Most of the cholesterol that the human body needs is manufactured in its own cells in a synthesis process consisting of more than 20 steps. ...

Biologists uncover a novel cellular proofreading mechanism

November 11, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- To make proteins, cells assemble long chains of amino acids, based on genetic instructions from DNA. That construction takes place in a tiny cellular structure called a ribosome, to which amino acids are ...

Recommended for you

Life's building blocks observed in spacelike environment

December 12, 2017

Where do the molecules required for life originate? It may be that small organic molecules first appeared on earth and were later combined into larger molecules, such as proteins and carbohydrates. But a second possibility ...

Teaching antibiotics to be more effective killers

December 12, 2017

Research from the University of Illinois at Chicago suggests bond duration, not bond tightness, may be the most important differentiator between antibiotics that kill bacteria and antibiotics that only stop bacterial growth.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.