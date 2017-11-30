The microbiological art of making a better sausage

December 1, 2017

Fermented sausages can vary in taste quality depending on whether the fermentations begin "spontaneously", or using a commercial starter culture. A team of Italian investigators found that commercial starter culture produced sausages with higher acidity, and inferior taste, as compared with spontaneous fermentation. The research is published December 1 in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Spontaneous fermentation is primed by the bacteria that are endemic to the sausage. "Usually, initial conditions select 'good microbiota,' which start the fermentation," said corresponding author Luca Cocolin, PhD, Professor of Food Microbiology, Agricultural Microbiology, and Food Technology Sector, Department of Agricultural, Forest, and Food Sciences, University of Turin, Italy. But "it is hard to control spontaneous fermentation, because even if the conditions for their development are correct, the bacteria don't always initiate the process."

Additionally, "more rigorous controls have to be implemented in order to guarantee the product's safety," said Dr. Cocolin. All this is "why the use of starter cultures makes fermentation much easier!"

The study's purpose was to gain a better knowledge of the microorganisms, , and biochemical reactions in each process, knowledge that might be used to mitigate their shortcomings, and improve the sensory qualities of the final product—taste, smell, mouth feel, etc.

Using Next Generation Sequencing techniques, the investigators identified the relevant microbes and mapped the metabolic pathways, said Dr. Cocolin. Additionally, they used another methodology that couples gas chromatography with mass spectrometry (GC-MS), to determine and quantify the metabolites produced during fermentation.

"Next generation sequencing makes it possible to determine which microbes are present in complex ecosystems, and what they are doing," said Dr. Cocolin.

For example, the investigators found an increase in the density of and Staphylococcaceae in the inoculated meat samples, as compared to the meat that fermented spontaneously. In the latter, Lactobacillus sakei, and L. curvatus were the most abundant taxa. The so-called KEGG analysis the investigators performed (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes), mapped 1,774 genes within 21 metabolic pathways.

"The over-activity of the starter culture-inoculated sausages resulted in increased acetic acid and short chain fatty acids," said Dr. Cocolin. These compounds added notes that Dr. Cocolin described as "pungent, vinegar, cheesy, and weedy," that resulted in a final product that was less than salutary. Conversely, "the greater presence of medium and long chain fatty esters enhanced the sensory profile of these sausages," by imparting a scent incorporating notes of "fruity wine, waxy sweet apricot, and banana brandy," said Ilario Ferrocino, PhD, a post-doctoral student in Dr. Cocolin's lab.

"My laboratory has been involved in meat fermentation since the '90s, and considering the importance of the fermented sausage in Italy, at gastronomic, traditional, and economic levels, we wanted to investigate better the role of spontaneous biota and inoculated starters in the fermentation process," said Dr. Cocolin.

"A deeper knowledge of the allows the food producers to control better the microbiota, generating final products with high quality and safety," said Dr. Cocolin. By modulating the activity of the microorganisms it will be possible to produce fermented products with different sensory profiles, which will enable production of a larger diversity of products.

Foods produced through well-known microbial processes will improve safety and public health.

Explore further: Fermentation of cocoa beans requires precise collaboration among two bacteria, and yeast

Related Stories

The microbes make the sake brewery

July 24, 2014

A sake brewery has its own microbial terroir, meaning the microbial populations found on surfaces in the facility resemble those found in the product, creating the final flavor according to research published ahead of print ...

Metagenomic study links microbes to flavors in kefir

October 4, 2016

A team of food scientists and microbiologists in Ireland have used high-throughput sequencing to analyze how microbial populations change as kefir ferments. It's a new frontier in food analysis: Using the data, collected ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.