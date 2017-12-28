Whole Foods' wine business replaces Amazon's; WineWoot founder sees an opening

December 29, 2017 by Maria Halkias, The Dallas Morning News

Amazon.com's purchase of Whole Foods Market is showing up in the wine category. Amazon has shut down Wine.Woot and its own wine marketplace in favor of Whole Foods expansive wine operation.

As a result, Dallas entrepreneur Matt Rutledge sees an opening in the marketplace.

When Amazon.com purchased site Woot.com, based in Carrollton, in 2010 it also acquired Wine.Woot, a direct producer-to-consumer website that Amazon adopted for its own wine marketplace.

Now, Woot.com founder Rutledge and Wine Country Connect President David Studdert, who co-founded Wine.Woot with Rutledge in 2006, want to start a new business called Casemates.

Rutledge, who is also co-founder and CEO of a Dallas-based tech incubator called Mediocre Corporation, said Wine.Woot pioneered the winery-direct retail model.

"We created this method—we're not even a store, the wine you're buying is sold by the producing winery," Rutledge said in his Kickstarter blog post

Casemates plans to offer new deals three times a week. It's also planning to build tools to let customers share by-the-case orders with others nearby to lower the price.

Explore further: Woot there it is: Amazon buys deal-a-day website

21 shares

©2017 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Video—Wine snobbery: Fact vs. fiction

August 1, 2017

We all know at least one wine snob who goes through all sorts of rituals that they swear will bring out the best flavor, like swirling the glass and decanting the bottle before drinking.

Putting wine on a diet

September 25, 2017

(HealthDay)—Do you enjoy a glass of wine with dinner or when unwinding at the end of a long day, but wonder how its calories are affecting your diet?

Recommended for you

SoftBank group acquires major stake in Uber

December 29, 2017

A group led by Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank has acquired a major stake in Uber, potentially tamping down internal warfare at the troubled ride-hailing company and strengthening the hand of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi ...

Alaskan microgrids offer energy resilience and independence

December 26, 2017

The electrical grid in the contiguous United States is a behemoth of interconnected systems. If one section fails or is sabotaged, millions of citizens could be without power. Remote villages in Alaska provide an example ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.