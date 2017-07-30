Video—Wine snobbery: Fact vs. fiction

August 1, 2017
Wine snobbery: Fact vs. fiction (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

We all know at least one wine snob who goes through all sorts of rituals that they swear will bring out the best flavor, like swirling the glass and decanting the bottle before drinking.

But is there any merit to these claims?

We talked to expert wine researchers and sommeliers to find out. Watch the latest Reactions video in which we play wine fact versus fiction:

The video will load shortly

