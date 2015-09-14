Scientists to settle dispute over taste of wine in bottles with corks versus screw caps

July 28, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
wine
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with Oxford University (with assistance from Bompas & Parr) in collaboration with the Portuguese Cork Association is gearing up to settle the dispute over whether wine tastes better when stored in bottles with corks or screw caps—and they are not simply taking the word of tasters. They are going to study wine drinkers' brains while they sip. The event, Neuroenological Tasting—The Grand Cork Experiment, is scheduled for today and tomorrow, and those in London's Soho area who are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up.

Taste, like most everything else related to the senses, is purely subjective—one person may love the taste of chocolate while another finds it dull and pasty. How, then, could scientists possibly conduct an experiment designed to decide which of two methods of storing is "better?"

The answer lies with science. Rather than just asking people which they prefer, the researchers plan to put sensors on the heads of taste testers while they sip. The sensors will monitor brain pleasure responses and translate them into numbers that can be used for comparison purposes. The researchers will also be looking at other factors that might be related to how we register the taste of wine. Does hearing the pop, for example, induce greater or lesser enjoyment? What about participating in opening the bottle? Does smelling the wine before drinking have an impact? Do different types of cork cause the wine to taste differently? The researchers plan to find out.

Logic suggests that wines stored with corks likely different—the cork allows fresh air to enter the bottle while air inside gets out—corks allow the wine to "breathe," unlike screwcaps, which hold everything in place.

The debate over which storage method tastes better extends beyond those who drink wine—winemakers, too, have engaged in such arguments, making assertions that until now have not been based on objective facts. It is likely many will be rooting for the screw cap, however, as approximately 20 percent of wine that is bottled with a cork is lost to cork taint—a fungus that ruins the wine.

Explore further: Advice for bag-in-box wine drinkers: Keep it cool

Related Stories

Advice for bag-in-box wine drinkers: Keep it cool

December 5, 2012

Bag-in-box wines are more likely than their bottled counterparts to develop unpleasant flavors, aromas and colors when stored at warm temperatures, a new study has found. Published in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food ...

Wine in a box? Think 'good' not 'gauche'

June 4, 2009

In a surprise discovery that may help boxed wine shake off its image as a gauche alternative to bottles, scientists in Canada are reporting that multilayer aseptic cartons (a.k.a. ‘boxes’) may help reduce levels of substances ...

Watch out for eyes when champagne corks fly

December 30, 2012

(HealthDay)—If you plan to pop a bottle of Champagne or sparkling wine over the holidays, make sure you do it safely, the American Academy of Ophthalmology says.

Corks and screw caps: Can wine consumers taste the variation?

September 21, 2012

(Phys.org)—To help winemakers determine the best caps for their wine bottles, researchers at the University of California, Davis, are studying the performance—specifically the variability—within different types of closures.

Video: The chemistry of wine

July 20, 2015

If you're stumped in the wine aisle of the store, then you're not alone. Every bottle has unique nuances of taste and smell. How can something made of grapes smell buttery or taste like grass? Learn about the complex chemistry ...

Recommended for you

Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution

July 26, 2017

Over the past 10,000 years human cultures have expanded from small groups of hunter-gatherers to colossal and complexly organized societies. The secrets to how and why this major cultural transition occurred have largely ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.