April 28, 2016

eBay uncorks online wine shop

eBay's new virtual wine shop launched with more than 10,000 different wines from some 30 countries
Online commerce colossus eBay on Thursday opened a virtual wine shop.

The Silicon Valley-based Internet had previously offered for sale in the United States, but the dedicated venue at eBay.com/wine will provide a dedicated venue where oenophiles can browse vintages bases on factors such as region, price, and grape type.

The online marketplace "is offering a fresh, modern way to find the perfect bottle," said eBay home and garden merchandising manager Alyssa Steele.

The website along with a partnership with Drync, a mobile application aimed at connecting and sellers, presented a more focused challenge to an online wine store run by Internet titan Amazon.

"The Drync-eBay collaboration marks a significant shift in the wine industry—offering real-time inventory from large and small retailers throughout the country through a marketplace that includes both in-store pickup and delivery options." said Drync founder and chief executive Brad Rosen.

The eBay wine shop will include auctions for rare bottles and feature guides and tips from experts .

Shoppers will be able to have wine shipped to "almost anywhere" in the United States, depending on local and state laws, according to eBay.

The new eBay site launched with more than 10,000 different wines from some 30 countries.

