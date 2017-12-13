Review: Apple Watch Series 3 has LTE to stay connected without a nearby iPhone

December 15, 2017 by Jim Rossman, The Dallas Morning News
Apple Watch Series 3

Apple has conquered the smart watch market.

Don't believe me? Look around.

Apple watches are everywhere—even on my wrist—and I'm a guy who hasn't worn a watch in over a decade.

My wife bought me a Seiko watch the year before we got married, and I wore it for years, but when my cell phone got small enough to carry in my pocket, I stopped wearing the watch.

Skip ahead 20 years, and my wife decided to get me an Apple Watch for our 25th wedding anniversary, and I've been wearing it daily for two years now.

I'm a fan of the Apple Watch, but I'm not sure I use it to its fullest potential.

I don't use it to track my workouts, I just wear it to tell time and let me see my phone, email and text notifications.

Same great look

Apple's watch has a very iconic design, which Apple designer Jony Ive must be really pleased with, as this year's Series 3 Apple Watch looks exactly like the first two models.

I've been wearing the Apple Watch Series 3 ($399, www..com) for a few weeks now, and I'm happy with how it's performed.

The original Apple Watch is a great smart watch, but it needed help with exercise monitoring and communicating.

The follow-up Apple Watch Series 2 added GPS and water resistance up to a depth of 50 feet, so you could take it on a run or bike ride, and it would track your route on a map without having to be tethered to an iPhone. You could also take it to the pool to swim laps.

The Series 3 watch adds a cellular radio to the feature set so you can leave the phone at home and still make calls and stream Apple Music to your Bluetooth headset.

There are also some pretty cool new watch faces, including several with Toy Story characters.

Making a connection

My Apple Watch Series 3 came from Verizon, paired with an iPhone 7. The first two iPhone models needed to be wirelessly connected to an iPhone to make or take phone calls, but the Series 3 has its own LTE radio and can be added to your cellular plan for $10 per month.

Once activated, the watch can make and take calls using the same number as your phone.

The LTE radio can also stream Apple Music to a connected pair of Bluetooth headphones. This makes the Apple Watch Series 3 perfect to take on a run or bike ride.

The cellular radio can also be used for Siri, email and text messages, but be warned, using the LTE radio instead of a connection with an iPhone will significantly reduce battery life.

The Series 2 watch has Siri, but it used the screen to display answers. The Series 3 lets Siri speak her answers to your questions.

Laying off the LTE brought two days of battery life, while using the watch with LTE meant looking for a charger by mid-afternoon.

You can still use the watch alongside the iPhone, and it's a fine smartwatch that does everything a lot faster than its predecessors because of faster S3 chipsets.

Configurations

Apple released two configurations for the Series 3—one with LTE and GPS (starting at $399) and one with GPS only (starting at $329).

Those starting prices are for the aluminum models. There are more expensive stainless steel and ceramic models available as well as a wide variety of watch bands.

Apple is also still selling the original Series 1 Apple Watch starting at $249.

Should you upgrade?

I might not be the target market for the Apple Watch Series 3. To me, it's largely the same as my original Apple Watch.

The Series 3 adds GPS, LTE and water resistance. Those things are not enough to get me to upgrade as long as my watch is still ticking (so to speak).

If you are really into exercise and the idea of LTE without an iPhone nearby makes you excited, then the Series 3 is for you.

I'm sure when my Series 1 watch kicks the bucket, I'll be lining up for the latest model, but for now, I'm happy with my anniversary present.

Pros: Fast, LTE built-in, water resistant

Cons: None

Bottom Line: Apple keeps making the watch better. Series 3 is the best yet.

Explore further: Apple says its new watch has cellular connectivity problems

8 shares

©2017 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Apple shares slip on smartwatch reviews

September 21, 2017

Apple shares slipped Wednesday after mixed reviews of its latest smartwatch and amid concerns pre-orders of coming iPhone 8 models were lagging.

Holiday gift ideas: Stylish wearables that give back all year

November 23, 2017

I vividly remember owning a calculator watch back in the early 1980s. I was sure it was the coolest thing ever and I was going to ace all my math tests. It didn't quite work out that way, but from an early age, I knew I wanted ...

Recommended for you

A not-quite-random walk demystifies the algorithm

December 15, 2017

The algorithm is having a cultural moment. Originally a math and computer science term, algorithms are now used to account for everything from military drone strikes and financial market forecasts to Google search results.

FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' (Update)

December 14, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit ...

US faces moment of truth on 'net neutrality'

December 14, 2017

The acrimonious battle over "net neutrality" in America comes to a head Thursday with a US agency set to vote to roll back rules enacted two years earlier aimed at preventing a "two-speed" internet.

The wet road to fast and stable batteries

December 14, 2017

An international team of scientists—including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory—has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.