Apple says its new watch has cellular connectivity problems

In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about the new Apple Watch Series 3 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is confirming that its new Series 3 Apple Watch has problems connecting to a cellular network. The problems arise when the watch joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity. The company says it is investigating a fix for the problem. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Apple confirmed that its new Series 3 Apple Watch can encounter problems connecting to a cellular network. The problems arise when the watch joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity.

This can happen when the tries to join a Wi-Fi network the user has previously logged in to using another Apple device, like an iPhone or a computer. The company says it is investigating a fix for the problem.

To work around it, users can get their phone to "forget" the network.

The latest watch, which starts at $399, has been hotly anticipated because its cellular connectivity means people can use it without carrying their phone around.

The watch doesn't require a new data plan, but an add-on to existing plans. This generally costs $5 to $10 a month.

