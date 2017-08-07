Apple will reportedly release an LTE Apple Watch: report

August 8, 2017 by Rachel Sandler, Usa Today
Apple logo

Apple will reportedly introduce an Apple Watch with LTE capabilities later this year, according to a report Friday.

The cellular-enabled smartwatch would let consumers send messages, download apps and stream music without an iPhone nearby, Bloomberg reported. Apple Watch currently need to be tethered to an iPhone's LTE network to connect to the Internet.

People familiar with Apple's plans told Bloomberg that the watch is meant to reduce its reliance on the iPhone.

It is not clear if users will have to buy a separate cellular data plan for an LTE Apple Watch nor is it clear which carriers will support it. However, Bloomberg reported AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile plan to sell the new device.

Explore further: Popular mobile game 'Pokemon Go' lands on Apple Watch

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Why humans find faulty robots more likeable

August 4, 2017

It has been argued that the ability of humans to recognize social signals is crucial to mastering social intelligence - but can robots learn to read human social cues and adapt or correct their own behavior accordingly?

Mishap doesn't dampen enthusiasm for security robots

August 3, 2017

On his first day at work as a security guard, Steve was greeted warmly, drawing attention from passersby, including some taking selfies with him at the tony retail-residential complex he patrolled. Then he fell into the fountain.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.