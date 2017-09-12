September 12, 2017

Apple unveils new smartwatch, says it is world's top watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a media event at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, California
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a media event at Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, California

Apple unveiled an updated version of its smartwatch Monday, as it claimed the device had become the top-selling watch in the world ahead of rivals such as Rolex and Fossil.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has its own which allows the user to remain connected without a smartphone for , music and other functions.

"The Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world," Apple chief executive Tim Cook told the media event, the first at the company's "spaceship" campus in Cupertino.

While Apple has not provided detailed sales figures for the watch, Cook said sales were up 50 percent in the past quarter from a year earlier.

Apple said the new smartwatch offers several improvements including cellular connectivity and applications to help detect health problems such as heart arrythmia.

"You can receive a call with just your watch," Apple's Jeff Williams told the event, where the company was set to announce a new range of iPhones.

The watch with cellular connectivity will be available in nine countries September 22 starting at $399, Apple said.

Analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy, who was attending the event, said the new device was a significant step forward with arrythmia detection.

"I believe this kind of capability is what wearables were always intended to do, and that is to detect maladies before they impact people," Moor said. "This is a great step in the industry."

The event was a tribute to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, and was the first event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's new campus.

"We dedicated this theater to Steve because we loved him and because he loved days like this," Cook said.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Apple unveils new smartwatch, says it is world's top watch (2017, September 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-apple-unveils-smartwatch-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The Latest: Analysts notes potential for iPhone X features
103 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

4 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

18 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)