A theoretical model will allow systematic study of a promising class of peculiar quantum states

November 29, 2017
A theoretical model will allow systematic study of a promising class of peculiar quantum states
A universal theoretical framework will help guide research on exotic topological states, shown here in terms of the spatial distribution of electron states, which could be used to realize practical quantum computers. Credit: American Physical Society

Research on the fragile states of matter that could give traction to the many promises of quantum computing has been given a boost by a comprehensive set of theoretical tools developed by A*STAR researchers.

Long theorized but notoriously difficult to achieve in practice, computers rely on a mechanism in quantum physics by which an object can simultaneously exist in a fuzzy superposition of multiple . This and other complementary quantum processes could theoretically be utilized to perform complex operations many times faster than in classical computers. Yet despite significant research and investment, quantum computers are still undeveloped, with only a handful of rudimentary computing platforms demonstrated experimentally. One of the principal reasons for the lack of progress is the fragility of the quantum states that support mechanisms like superposition.

Electrons and light, the typical 'information carriers' of systems, both have quantum properties that could be exploited, but the trick is to create a physical material system that provides the interactions needed to make the quantum phenomena appear. This takes researchers into uncharted physics territory.

Bo Yang and Ching Hua Lee from the A*STAR Institute of High Performance Computing, in collaboration with researchers from China and the UK, have now developed a general theoretical framework for a promising class of quantum material systems that will provide a universal language for researchers in this pioneering field.

"Our framework describes a class of exotic phases of matter consisting of a very thin sheet of electrons subject to a strong perpendicular magnetic field," explains Yang. "Unlike conventional phases of matter such as liquids or solids, these phases are defined by specific patterns of electrons 'dancing' around each other."

Different 'dancing patterns' produce different two-dimensional states, or 'topological order', in the same manner that pin pricks in a piece of paper produce different patterns. And while quantum mechanical properties are generally very fragile, those manifested through topological order are very robust and could theoretically be utilized for practical applications such as .

By analyzing the algebraic structures of various simple models and validating their results against large-scale numerical computations, Yang and his team developed a model that allows physicists to study these topological states over a wide range of conditions, including states that are common in real materials.

"Our work can help both theorists and experimentalists to understand and realize highly interesting new phases of ," says Yang.

Explore further: Key component to scale up quantum computing

More information: Bo Yang et al. Publisher's Note: Generalized Pseudopotentials for the Anisotropic Fractional Quantum Hall Effect [Phys. Rev. Lett. 118 , 146403 (2017)], Physical Review Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.118.169903

Related Stories

Key component to scale up quantum computing

November 28, 2017

A team at the University of Sydney and Microsoft, in collaboration with Stanford University in the US, has miniaturised a component that is essential for the scale-up of quantum computing. The work constitutes the first practical ...

A new kind of quantum computer

November 6, 2017

Quantum mechanics incorporates some very non-intuitive properties of matter. Quantum superposition, for example, allows an atom to be simultaneously in two different states with its spin axis pointed both up and down, or ...

Blind quantum computing for everyone

August 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—For the first time, physicists have demonstrated that clients who possess only classical computers—and no quantum devices—can outsource computing tasks to quantum servers that perform blind quantum computing. ...

Recommended for you

Physicists set new record with 10-qubit entanglement

November 29, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have experimentally demonstrated quantum entanglement with 10 qubits on a superconducting circuit, surpassing the previous record of nine entangled superconducting qubits. The 10-qubit state is the ...

Quantum-emitting answer might lie in the solution

November 28, 2017

Tapping into the quantum properties of photons for optoelectronics requires highly efficient light sources. Lead trihalide perovskite nanocrystals exhibit a number of properties that make them promising candidates as light ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.