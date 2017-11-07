IBM says it's reached milestone in quantum computing

November 10, 2017 by The Associated Press
IBM says it's reached milestone in quantum computing
An IBM cryostat wired for a 50 qubit system. Credit: IBM

IBM has announced a milestone in its race against Google and other big tech firms to build a powerful quantum computer.

Dario Gil, who leads IBM's and artificial intelligence research division, said Friday that the company's scientists have successfully built and measured a processor prototype with 50 , known as qubits.

Gil says it's the first time any company has built a quantum computer at this scale.

Quantum computing, a technology that's still in its early phases, uses the quirks of to perform calculations at far higher speeds than current computers.

Seth Lloyd, an MIT mechanical engineering professor not involved in IBM's research, says it's likely that IBM still has glitches to work out but the 50-qubit announcement is a sign of significant progress.

Explore further: Volkswagen, Google cooperate on quantum computing research

More information: IBM press release: www-03.ibm.com/press/us/en/pressrelease/53374.wss

IBM Q: www.research.ibm.com/ibm-q/

Related Stories

A new kind of quantum computer

November 6, 2017

Quantum mechanics incorporates some very non-intuitive properties of matter. Quantum superposition, for example, allows an atom to be simultaneously in two different states with its spin axis pointed both up and down, or ...

Quantum computing on the move

November 7, 2017

A future quantum computer, using quantum bits, or qubits, might be able to solve problems that are not tractable for classical computers. Scientists are currently struggling to build devices with more than a few qubits, as ...

Ion qubits offer early glimpse of quantum error detection

November 9, 2017

Computers based on quantum physics promise to solve certain problems much faster than their conventional counterparts. By utilizing qubits—which can have more than just the two values of ordinary bits—quantum computers ...

Researchers develop data bus for quantum computer

November 6, 2017

The quantum world is fragile; error correction codes are needed to protect the information stored in a quantum object from the deteriorating effects of noise. Quantum physicists in Innsbruck have developed a protocol to pass ...

