Volkswagen, Google cooperate on quantum computing research

November 7, 2017
quantum
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

German automaker Volkswagen and Google have announced plans to cooperate in exploring possible uses in the auto industry for quantum computers.

Quantum computing, a technology that's still in its early phases, uses the quirks of quantum physics to perform calculations at far higher speeds than current computers.

Volkswagen said Tuesday that specialists from the two companies will work together using Google quantum computers, jointly developing algorithms and simulations.

The automaker said it wants to use quantum computers for traffic flow optimization, exploring structures for new materials such as batteries for electric cars, and to develop artificial intelligence that could be used for self-driving vehicles.

Explore further: Developing quantum algorithms for optimization problems

Related Stories

Developing quantum algorithms for optimization problems

July 26, 2017

Quantum computers of the future hold promise for solving complex problems more quickly than ordinary computers. For example, they can factor large numbers exponentially faster than classical computers, which would allow them ...

The exciting new age of quantum computing

October 25, 2016

What does the future hold for computing? Experts at the Networked Quantum Information Technologies Hub (NQIT), based at Oxford University, believe our next great technological leap lies in the development of quantum computing.

The mystery of quantum computers

May 26, 2017

Our computers, even the fastest ones, seem unable to withstand the needs of the enormous quantity of data produced in our technological society. That's why scientists are working on computers using quantum physics, or quantum ...

Recommended for you

A new concept for a unidirectional waveguide

November 7, 2017

In the past decade, a new type of material has attracted raising attraction: the so-called topological insulator. This class of materials exhibits a very peculiar property: they behave like insulators in the interior, but ...

Beyond good vibrations: New insights into metamaterial magic

November 6, 2017

If invisibility cloaks and other gee-whiz apps are ever to move from science fiction to science fact, we'll need to know more about how these weird metamaterials actually work. Michigan Tech researcher Elena Semouchkina has ...

Distinguishing between humans and computers in the game of go

November 6, 2017

(Phys.org)—By analyzing the statistical features of thousands of go games played by humans and computers, researchers have found that it's surprisingly easy to tell whether a game is being played by a human or by a computer. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.