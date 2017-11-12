Suomi NPP finds Tropical Depression Haikui dissipating

On Nov. 12 at 12:36 a.m. EST (0536 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Depression Haikui and saw the storm as a weak swirl of clouds, just east of Hainan Island, China. Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL The final warning was issued on Tropical depression Haiku on Nov. 12 as it was dissipating due to strong vertical wind shear. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the storm as it was fading.

On Nov. 12 at 12:36 a.m. EST (0536 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Depression Haikui when it was in the South China Sea, east of Hainan Island China. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of the storm and it appeared as a weak swirl of clouds.

The final advisory was issued on Nov. 12 at 0300 UTC (Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT). At that time Haikui was located near 17.7 degrees north latitude and 112.9 degrees east longitude, about 283 miles east-northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam. The depression had maximum sustained winds near 25 knots and waning under strong vertical wind shear.

Haikui was dissipating under adverse atmospheric conditions.

