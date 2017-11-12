Suomi NPP finds Tropical Depression Haikui dissipating

November 13, 2017
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP finds Tropical Depression Haikui dissipating
On Nov. 12 at 12:36 a.m. EST (0536 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Depression Haikui and saw the storm as a weak swirl of clouds, just east of Hainan Island, China. Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL

The final warning was issued on Tropical depression Haiku on Nov. 12 as it was dissipating due to strong vertical wind shear. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the storm as it was fading.

On Nov. 12 at 12:36 a.m. EST (0536 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Depression Haikui when it was in the South China Sea, east of Hainan Island China. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a of the storm and it appeared as a weak swirl of clouds.

The final advisory was issued on Nov. 12 at 0300 UTC (Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT). At that time Haikui was located near 17.7 degrees north latitude and 112.9 degrees east longitude, about 283 miles east-northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam. The depression had maximum sustained winds near 25 knots and waning under strong .

Haikui was dissipating under adverse atmospheric conditions.

Explore further: Suomi NPP sees Tropical Depression Haikui form

Related Stories

Suomi NPP sees Tropical Depression Haikui form

November 9, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Philippines and saw the thirtieth tropical cyclone of the northwestern Pacific Ocean typhoon season form. On Nov. 9 at 0454 UTC (Nov. 8 at 11:54 p.m. EST) NASA-NOAA's Suomi ...

NASA sees the end of Tropical Depression 29W

November 8, 2017

Born from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone 28W, Tropical Depression 29W only lasted a few days before it began rapidly decaying. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite found the disorganized storm weakening over the Malay Peninsula.

Recommended for you

When continents break it gets warm on Earth 

November 13, 2017

The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere determines whether the Earth is in greenhouse or ice age state. Before humans began to have an impact on the amount of CO2 in the air, it depended solely on the ...

Geologists uncover Antarctica's fossil forests

November 9, 2017

During Antarctica's summer, from late November through January, UW-Milwaukee geologists Erik Gulbranson and John Isbell climbed the McIntyre Promontory's frozen slopes in the Transantarctic Mountains. High above the ice fields, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.