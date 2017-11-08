Suomi NPP sees Tropical Depression Haikui form

November 9, 2017
On Nov. 9 at 0454 UTC (Nov. 8 at 11:54 p.m. EST) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Depression Haikui over the Philippines. Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Philippines and saw the thirtieth tropical cyclone of the northwestern Pacific Ocean typhoon season form. On Nov. 9 at 0454 UTC (Nov. 8 at 11:54 p.m. EST) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Tropical Depression Haikui over the central Philippines. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed the center of the storm over the Philippine Sea and the western quadrant of the storm stretched over the central Philippines. Animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery showed a consolidating low-level circulation center with bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the center.

At 10 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Tropical Depression Haikui was located near 14.1 degrees north latitude and 120.7 degrees east longitude. That places the center of circulation about 51 nautical miles south-southeast of Manila. Haiki has tracked west-northwestward at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 35 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph).

Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center expect Haikui to move northwest, cross the Philippines and track northwest through the South China Sea. A second landfall is expected over China's Hainan Island on Nov. 14 followed by a third and final landfall in the mainland of southern China.

