Suomi NPP finds disorganized storms in Tropical Depression 29W

On Nov. 7 at 2:12 a.m. EST (0712 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm 29W in the Gulf of Thailand and measured cold cloud-top temperatures (red and yellow) indicating powerful thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain. Credit: NASA/NOAA/NRL NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite measured cloud top temperatures as it passed over Tropical Depression 29W and found some disorganized storms.

On Nov. 7 at 2:12 a.m. EST (0712 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Depression 29W when it was in the Gulf of Thailand and measured cloud-top temperatures. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an infrared image of the storm that revealed the location of coldest cloud top temperatures and strongest storms were east of the center. VIIRS data showed cloud top temperatures of strong thunderstorms as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius), but the storms were not organized. Since Suomi NPP's overpass, the storms appeared weaker and remain disorganized.

Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that 29W's close proximity to the Malay Peninsula is cutting off moisture inflow and inhibiting further development.

At 10 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) Tropical Depression 29W was located near 11.3 degrees north latitude and 99.9 degrees east longitude. That places the center of circulation about 150 nautical miles south of Bangkok, Thailand, 29W has tracked north-northwestward at 7 knots (8 mph/13 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 25 knots (28.7 mph/46.3 kph).

29W is moving northwest and will cross the Malay Peninsula near just south of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand and weaken into a remnant low pressure area. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that the depression will exit into the Andaman Sea and regain tropical depression status, but that is expected to be short-lived. Once 29W crosses the northern Andaman Islands it will again weaken.

