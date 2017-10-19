NASA follows extra-Tropical Cyclone Lan speeding through northern Japan

October 23, 2017
NASA follows extra-Tropical Cyclone Lan speeding through northern Japan
The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of Lan on Oct. 23 at 03:53 UTC (Oct. 22 at 11:53 p.m. EDT) showed coldest cloud tops and strongest storms (purple) were in eastern Hokkaido. Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

Now an extra-tropical cyclone over northern Japan, Lan was a typhoon when it made landfall just south of Tokyo over the weekend of Oct. 21 and 22. NASA's Aqua satellite and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided imagery of the extra-tropical cyclone.

On Oct. 23 at 03:42 UTC (Oct. 22 at 11:42 p.m. EDT) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided this visible image of Post-tropical cyclone Lan over Hokkaido, Japan. Hokkaido is the northernmost of Japan's main islands. The image showed the center near Hokkaido while clouds from the western side of the storm extended into the Sea of Japan.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of Lan on Oct. 23 at 03:53 UTC (Oct. 22 at 11:53 p.m. EDT). Infrared data provides cloud top temperatures and the coldest cloud tops and strongest storms were in eastern Hokkaido.

On Oct. 23 at 0300 UTC (Oct. 22 at 11 p.m. EDT) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued the final bulletin on Lan. At that time Lan had maximum sustained winds near 65 knots (74 mph) and was still typhoon strength as an extra-tropical . Lan was centered near 28.6 degrees north latitude and 143.6 degrees east longitude. That's about 187 nautical miles south of Misawa, Japan. Lan was speeding to the northeast at 36 knots (41.4 mph/66.6 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said "Animated multispectral imagery depicts a well-defined frontal structure with an exposed, broad center and rapidly decaying deep convection sheared to the northeast. Lan is forecast to continue accelerating northeastward within the mid-latitude westerly flow but is forecast to maintain storm-force winds."

NASA follows extra-Tropical Cyclone Lan speeding through northern Japan
On Oct. 23 at 03:42 UTC (Oct. 22 at 11:42 p.m. EDT) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided this visible image of Post-tropical cyclone Lan over Hokkaido, Japan. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

Explore further: NASA sees Talim now extra-tropical

Related Stories

NASA sees Talim now extra-tropical

September 18, 2017

Tropical Storm Talim made landfall on Kyushu, the large island of southwestern Japan, where it weakened to an extra-tropical storm. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of the storm after its transition.

NASA sees Sanvu strengthen into a Typhoon

September 1, 2017

Tropical Storm Sanvu continued to strengthen in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and NASA's Aqua satellite viewed the storm after it became a typhoon.

NASA gets an infrared view of Tropical Cyclone Sanvu

August 28, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite used infrared light to gather cloud top temperature data from the newest tropical cyclone in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Tropical Depression Sanvu formed just north of the Northern Marianas islands.

NASA sees strengthening Tropical Cyclone Sanvu develop a tail

August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm Sanvu is strengthening and imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed what looks like a thick tail to the storm. The infrared data actually showed a thick feeder band of thunderstorms wrapping into the low-level ...

Recommended for you

New magma pathways after giant lateral volcano collapses

October 23, 2017

Giant lateral collapses are huge landslides occurring at the flanks of a volcano. Giant lateral collapses are rather common events during the evolution of a large volcanic edifice, often with dramatic consequences such as ...

Scientists warn that saline lakes in dire situation worldwide

October 23, 2017

Saline lakes around the world are shrinking in size at alarming rates. But what—or who—is to blame? Lakes like Utah's Great Salt Lake, Asia's Aral Sea, the Dead Sea in Jordan and Israel, China's huge Lop Nur and Bolivia's ...

Mountain glaciers shrinking across the West

October 22, 2017

Until recently, glaciers in the United States have been measured in two ways: placing stakes in the snow, as federal scientists have done each year since 1957 at South Cascade Glacier in Washington state; or tracking glacier ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.