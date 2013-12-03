Plastic nanoparticles inspired by nature could improve cancer drug delivery

November 1, 2017
Plastic nanoparticles inspired by nature could improve cancer drug delivery
Fluorescence microscopy images of tubular shaped polymersomes -- plastic nanoparticles that can encapsulate drugs. Credit: UNSW Sydney

UNSW Sydney scientists have developed a way to control the shape of polymer molecules so they self-assemble into non-spherical nanoparticles - an advance that could improve the delivery of toxic drugs to tumours.

"Very little in nature is perfectly spherical," says study senior author Professor Pall Thordarson of the UNSW School of Chemistry.

"Most biological structures like cells, bacteria and viruses come in a variety of shapes including tubes, rods, and squashed spheres, or ellipsoids. But it has proved very difficult for scientists to synthesise particles that are not perfectly round.

"Our breakthrough means we can predictably make smart polymers that shift their shape according to the different conditions around them to form tiny ellipsoidal or tubular structures that can encapsulate drugs.

"We have preliminary evidence that these more natural-shaped plastic nanoparticles enter tumour cells more easily than spherical ones," he says.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

The UNSW project is a joint collaboration between Professor Thordarson and Scientia Professor Martina Stenzel, who are co-supervisors of study first author UNSW PhD candidate Chin Ken Wong. The team also includes Alexander Mason.

The scientists worked with that contain a water-soluble portion and a non-water-soluble portion, and which self-assemble into round, hollow structures, known as polymersomes, in solution.

Polymersomes are emerging as powerful new tools to deliver drugs to the desired part of the body, due to their high stability, chemical versatility and the ease with which molecules on their surface can be altered.

Their full potential, however, has been hindered by the difficulty of controlling their shape.

The UNSW team's novel chemical design is to add a non-water-soluble perylene polymer group to the membrane of the polymersome. The and size of the polymersome can then be adjusted by changing the amount of water in the solvent.

"It's a straightforward but elegant solution which we feel has great potential for making a wide range of complex polymer structures inspired by nature," says Professor Stenzel.

The team used cryogenic-transmission electron microscopy - the technique for which the 2017 Nobel prize in Chemistry was awarded - to determine how the molecules were packed together in solution.

Explore further: Cylindrical nanoparticles more deadly to breast cancer

More information: Chin Ken Wong et al, Formation of non-spherical polymersomes driven by hydrophobic directional aromatic perylene interactions, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-01372-z

Related Stories

Cylindrical nanoparticles more deadly to breast cancer

December 3, 2013

(Phys.org) —Cylindrical shaped nanoparticles are seven times more deadly than traditional spherical ones when delivering drugs to breast cancer cells, an international team of researchers has discovered.

Precisely defined polymer chains now a reality

September 21, 2017

Manufactured polymers are ubiquitous in the market. These large molecules are used for synthetic clothing, rubbers and glues, and anything made of plastic. However, the material properties exhibited by man-made polymers rely ...

Nanovesicles in predictable shapes

August 25, 2016

Beads, disks, bowls and rods: scientists at Radboud University have demonstrated the first methodological approach to control the shapes of nanovesicles. This opens doors for the use of nanovesicles in biomedical applications, ...

Imaging cellular interiors using polymeric nanoparticles

November 1, 2016

Nanoparticles are particles that are smaller than 100 nanometers. They are typically obtained from metals and, because of their tiny size, have unique properties that make them useful for biomedical applications. However, ...

Recommended for you

Gold nano-arrows form basis of exotic new superstructures

October 30, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Peking University has found that tiny arrows made of gold can be used to create exotic new superstructures. In their paper published on the open access site Science Advances, the team ...

3-D-printed device builds better nanofibers

October 30, 2017

Meshes made from fibers with nanometer-scale diameters have a wide range of potential applications, including tissue engineering, water filtration, solar cells, and even body armor. But their commercialization has been hampered ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.