The University of New South Wales, (UNSW) was established in 1949 is located in Kensington, a suburb of Sidney, New South Wales, Australia. Today, the university has over 45,000 undergraduate, post-graduate and professional students. UNSW has a reputation for excellence in science and technology and expanded its scope to include a Faculty of Medicine and a Faculty of Law. The Lowy Cancer Research Center currently in the works will be the first center in Australia to test clinical treatments including drug therapies for cancer patients. UNSW is a member of the prestigious Group of Eight.

Address UNSW Sydney NSW 2052 Australia Website http://www.unsw.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_New_South_Wales

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

