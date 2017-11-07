NASA eyes a comma-shaped Tropical Storm Rina

November 8, 2017
On Nov. 7 at 10:48 a.m. EST (1548 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP instrument aboard the VIIRS image revealed that Rina had developed the comma shape and a bulk of the clouds were east of the center. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

The NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm Rina and found that the storm has taken on a tight comma-cloud appearance.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite or VIIRS instrument aboard the Suomi NPP satellite captured a of Rina on Nov. 7 at 10:48 a.m. EST (1548 UTC). The VIIRS image revealed that Rina had developed the comma shape and a bulk of the clouds were east of the center.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted that the tight comma-cloud shape is more indicative of a sub-tropical cyclone than a tropical system. On Nov. 8, NHC noted "Although an eye-like feature has recently developed, it appears to be tilted about 20-30 nautical miles to the north of the low-level center."

At 4 a.m. EST (5 a.m. AST/900 UTC) on Nov. 8 the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near 37.1 degrees north latitude and 48.4 degrees west longitude. That's about 705 miles (1,135 km south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. Rina was moving toward the north near 20 mph (31 kph). NHC expects Rina to turn toward north-northeast followed by a rapid northeastward motion on Thursday, Nov. 9. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 millibars.

Maximum sustained winds have increased near 60 mph (95 kph) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before weakening begins on Thursday.

Rina is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight or early Thursday morning.

