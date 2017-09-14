NASA-NOAA's satellite night-time nod to Norma

On Sept. 15 at 4:24 a.m. EDT (0924 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this infrared image of Tropical Storm Norma near Socorro Island in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coast of western Mexico. Credit: NOAA/NASA/NRL Infrared imagery provides a look at tropical cyclones at night and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite got a look at Tropical Storm Norma in the Eastern Pacific using infrared light.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an infrared light picture Tropical Storm Norma on Sept. 15 at 4:24 a.m. EDT (0924 UTC). The VIIRS image showed Norma's center just east of Socorro Island.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Sept. 15 the center of Tropical Storm Norma was located near 18.7 degrees north latitude and 109.7 degrees west longitude. The VIIRS image showed Norma has an elongated band of thunderstorms that curls about three quarters of the way around the low-level center. Norma's center was about 85 miles (135 km) east of Socorro Island.

Norma was moving toward the north-northwest near 2 mph (4 kph), and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said this slow motion is expected to continue through early Saturday. A faster northward motion should begin by early Sunday, Sept. 16. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 millibars.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Norma is expected to become a hurricane on Sept. 15 at night. Interests in Baja California Sur should monitor the progress of Norma. A Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch could be required later on Sept. 15 for portions of the peninsula.

