Enzymes from fungi simplify chemical synthesis

November 22, 2017
Enzymes from fungi simplify chemical synthesis
Credit: Delft University of Technology

Using natural enzymes obtained from fungi, scientists from TU Delft have potentially made the synthesis of certain pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and agrochemicals much simpler, cheaper and environmentally more benign. They have recently reported their findings in Nature Catalysis..

The team, led by Dr. Frank Hollmann of the Biocatalysis Group at the Department of Biotechnology, performed selective hydroxylation reactions with this new approach. Using traditional chemical technology, this sort of reaction is fairly difficult, if not impossible. The catalysts enabling them to perform these reactions are the so-called peroxygenases.

"These catalysts offer attractive means for chemistry. They are simple to use because they only need (H2O2) to function. But this causes a major challenge as too much H2O2 can also kill the enzymes. This can be overcome by the controlled reduction of oxygen from air. So far, this required other valuable cosubstrates such as glucose, which is questionable from an environmental, economic and ethical point-of-view. Using , we can now substitute these cosubstrates by simple water," says Hollmann.

"We have shown that visible light-driven, catalytic water oxidation can be used for the generation of H2O2 from , which makes peroxygenase catalytically active. We believe that this concept bears an enormous potential for large scale implementation."

Explore further: Research reveals mechanism for direct synthesis of hydrogen peroxide

More information: Wuyuan Zhang et al. Selective aerobic oxidation reactions using a combination of photocatalytic water oxidation and enzymatic oxyfunctionalizations, Nature Catalysis (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41929-017-0001-5

Related Stories

A promising new system for cheaper drug preparation

February 13, 2014

Researchers at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ITQ), a joint centre of the Universitat Politècnica de València and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), and the Delft University of Technology (Netherlands) ...

Biochemistry: combining two catalytic worlds

October 19, 2016

Chemical and biological catalysts tend to require very different reaction conditions, making their combination challenging. Researchers of the Ruhr-Universität Bochum have succeeded in taking this hurdle by using a special ...

Recommended for you

Utrecht chemists prove Nobel Prize-winner Olah correct

November 21, 2017

In 1877, Charles Friedel and James Craft discovered a chemical reaction for quickly producing raw materials for plastics, fine chemicals and detergents. More than 100 years later, in 1994, the American George Olah won the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.