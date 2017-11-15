The astonishing efficiency of life

November 17, 2017 by Jenna Marshall
The astonishing efficiency of life
Neon cells. Credit: Zighuo.he, via Wikimedia Commons

All life on earth performs computations – and all computations require energy. From single-celled amoeba to multicellular organisms like humans, one of the most basic biological computations common across life is translation: processing information from a genome and writing that into proteins.

Translation, it turns out, is highly efficient.

In a new paper published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, SFI researchers explore the thermodynamic of . The work is part of a themed issue titled "Re-conceptualizing the origins of life."

To understand how life evolved on earth, we need to first understand the constraints that biological systems have faced over time. One constraint which hasn't been widely explored is how the laws of thermodynamics restrict biological function, and whether favors organisms with higher computational efficiency.

To discover just how efficient translation is, the researchers started with Landauer's Bound. This is a principle of thermodynamics establishing the minimum amount of energy that any physical process needs to perform a computation.

"What we found is that biological translation is roughly 20 times less efficient than the absolute lower physical bound," says lead author Christopher Kempes, an SFI Omidyar Fellow. "And that's about 100,000 times more efficient than a computer." DNA replication, another basic computation common across , is about 165 times worse than Landauer's Bound. "That's not as efficient as biological translation, but still stunningly good compared to computers."

Scaling up to calculate the thermodynamic efficiency of higher-level biological computations like thought, and to understand how important efficiency is to natural selection, offer challenging questions for further research.

"Ultimately, we want to couple all this with computer science theory," says Professor David Wolpert, a co-author, "not only to exploit these kinds of things for computer science, but also to see if science theory has anything to tell us about cells."

Explore further: Physicist finds that E. coli replicate close to thermodynamic limits of efficiency

More information: Christopher P. Kempes et al. The thermodynamic efficiency of computations made in cells across the range of life, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rsta.2016.0343

Related Stories

Aliens may be more like us than we think

November 1, 2017

Hollywood films and science fiction literature fuel the belief that aliens are other-worldly, monster-like beings, who are very different to humans. But new research suggests that we could have more in common with our extra-terrestrial ...

New book on physical computation

August 18, 2015

If you're reading this, chances are you're doing so on a smartphone or a computer. Experts would call the manipulation of electricity that brings us web pages, email and digital photographs "physical computation."

Biology's need for speed tolerates a few mistakes

May 2, 2017

Biology must be in a hurry. In balancing speed and accuracy to duplicate DNA, produce proteins and carry out other processes, evolution has apparently determined that speed is of higher priority, according to Rice University ...

Working group: What physical principles predict life?

October 29, 2015

We are immersed in life here on Earth, but life isn't found on the Moon. Nor has it arisen, so far as we know, anywhere else in the solar system. Why do some physical environments precipitate life, and why don't others?

Recommended for you

The astonishing efficiency of life

November 17, 2017

All life on earth performs computations – and all computations require energy. From single-celled amoeba to multicellular organisms like humans, one of the most basic biological computations common across life is translation: ...

Unexpected finding solves 40-year old cytoskeleton mystery

November 17, 2017

Scientists have been searching for it for decades: the enzyme that cuts the amino acid tyrosine off an important part of the cell's skeleton. Researchers of the Netherlands Cancer Institute have now identified this mystery ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.