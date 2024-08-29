The Santa Fe Institute (SFI) is an independent, nonprofit theoretical research institute located in Santa Fe (New Mexico, United States) and dedicated to the multidisciplinary study of the fundamental principles of complex adaptive systems, including physical, computational, biological, and social systems. The Institute houses a small number of resident faculty, who collaborate with many affiliated and visiting scholars. Although theoretical scientific research is the Institute's primary focus, it hosts a number of complex systems summer schools, internships, and other educational programs throughout the year. The Institute's annual funding is derived primarily from private donors, grant-making foundations, government science agencies, and companies affiliated with its Business Network. The Santa Fe Institute was founded in 1984 by scientists George Cowan, David Pines, Stirling Colgate, Murray Gell-Mann, Nick Metropolis, Herb Anderson, Peter A. Carruthers, and Richard Slansky.

Researcher studies how violent policies spread among governments

Complexity Postdoctoral Fellow Kerice Doten-Snitker studies how government-sanctioned violence in medieval Germany diffused from one community to another. More specifically, she wants to know what sometimes prevented the ...

Political science

Aug 29, 2024

Study uses topological data analysis to identify voting deserts

In past years, elections in the U.S. have been marked by stories of long waiting lines at the voting polls. Add other barriers, like long commutes and inadequate transportation, and voting can become inaccessible. But these ...

Mathematics

Aug 12, 2024

New research offers insight on modeling belief dynamics

Researchers who study belief dynamics often use analogies to understand and model the complex cognitive–social systems that underlie why we believe the things we do and how those beliefs can change over time. Ideas can ...

Social Sciences

Jul 29, 2024

Exploring hierarchy in dynamic environments

Most organizations operate under command hierarchies: Workers, who know the ground reality, report to managers, who know the big picture. If these views conflict, what happens to organizational performance?

Social Sciences

May 30, 2024

The value of failure in conservation programs

Conservation programs need—and often incentivize—community involvement. For example, a program in Zanzibar, Tanzania, asked communities to protect their village forests in exchange for access to the carbon credits market. ...

Environment

May 23, 2024

New work extends the thermodynamic theory of computation

Every computing system, biological or synthetic, from cells to brains to laptops, has a cost. This isn't the price, which is easy to discern, but an energy cost connected to the work required to run a program and the heat ...

General Physics

May 13, 2024

