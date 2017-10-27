Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

October 30, 2017 by Tracey Peake
Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

Researchers from North Carolina State University have found that gallium indium (EGaIn), a liquid metal with one of the highest surface tensions, can be induced to spread and form patterns called fractals with the application of low voltage. The work has implications for controlling the shape of liquid metals.

Surface tension is the force exerted by the of a liquid that causes it to "bead up" or form droplets. Water, for example, has a high surface tension, so it beads up, whereas alcohol, with a , tends to spread out. Liquid metals, such as mercury, have enormous surface tension and thus are almost always spherical. In fact, EGaIn has the highest surface tension of any known liquid at room temperature.

In a surprising finding, NC State professor of physics Karen Daniels and professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering Michael Dickey discovered that applying low to the surface of EGaIn causes the liquid to spread out and form snowflake-like patterns.

"Applying voltage to EGaIn forms a thin layer of oxide on the surface of the metal, which effectively lowers the surface tension," Dickey says. "Normally, the tension of liquids can be lowered by adding surfactants - like putting soap or detergent in water - to the liquid. It's easy to put soap into water, but hard to get the soap out. In contrast, the use of voltage to control the tension is interesting because it is reversible, and incredibly effective."

Applying voltage to liquid metal creates fractals. Credit: Michael Dickey, North Carolina State University

"We also found that if you apply higher amounts of voltage to the metal it stops spreading and beads up again," Daniels says. "That's due to the amount of oxide produced - a small amount lowers the surface tension, but too much forms a crust over the metal and stops it spreading. So controlling the voltage is a nice way to control the spreading of the metal."

The researchers recorded the metal's behavior as the surface tension lowered. Less than one volt of electricity caused the metal to spread out and form different fractals, or patterns. Interestingly, the fractals formed by the EGaIn appear to be unique; that is, they do not match any currently described fractals. "Aside from being unusual, the other implication of these fractals is that in order for them to form the surface tension of the liquid metal must be close to zero," Daniels says.

"This work suggests that not only does the formation of the oxide lower the of the liquid metal, but that it also creates compressive stresses - the opposite of tension - that help the metal spread out and form fractals," Dickey says. "This is interesting because liquids are always under , and we now have a tool to apply compressive forces directly to the surface of a liquid. These properties give us greater control over the metal's behavior."

The work appears in Physical Review Letters.

Explore further: Scientists control surface tension to manipulate liquid metals (w/ Video)

More information: Collin B. Eaker et al, Oxidation-Mediated Fingering in Liquid Metals, Physical Review Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.174502

Related Stories

A better way to produce metal-organic frameworks

October 19, 2017

Metal-organic frameworks are porous materials that can absorb incredible amounts of substances, and researchers hope to use them to mop up pollutants or as part of fuel cells that store hydrogen gas.

A little tension yields enormous solar crystals

September 26, 2017

In the race to replace silicon in low-cost solar cells, semiconductors known as metal halide perovskites are favored because they can be solution-processed into thin films with excellent photovoltaic efficiency. A collaboration ...

Recommended for you

Voltage-driven liquid metal fractals

October 30, 2017

Researchers from North Carolina State University have found that gallium indium (EGaIn), a liquid metal with one of the highest surface tensions, can be induced to spread and form patterns called fractals with the application ...

Making glass invisible—a nanoscience-based disappearing act

October 30, 2017

If you have ever watched television in anything but total darkness, used a computer while sitting underneath overhead lighting or near a window, or taken a photo outside on a sunny day with your smartphone, you have experienced ...

Quantum dots visualize tiny vibrational resonances

October 30, 2017

In the late 18th century, Ernst Chladni, a scientist and musician, discovered that the vibrations of a rigid plate could be visualized by covering it with a thin layer of sand and drawing a bow across its edge. With the bow ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.