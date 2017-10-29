Satellite shows Post-tropical Cyclone Selma dissipate

October 30, 2017
NOAA's GOES East satellite provided a visible image of the remnant clouds over western Honduras on Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 UTC). Credit: NRL/NOAA

NOAA's GOES East satellite provided an image of Post-Tropical Cyclone Selma as it dissipated near the border of El Salvador and Honduras.

The National Hurricane Center final advisory on Selma was issued on Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. CDT (2100 UTC). At that time the National Hurricane Center said the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Selma was located near 14.3 degrees north latitude and 88.8 degrees west longitude. At the time, maximum sustained winds had decreased to near 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure was 1007 millibars.

At that time NHC Forecaster Roberts noted in the NHC discussion "Visible satellite imagery, radar data, and surface observations indicate that Selma has degenerated to a poorly-defined remnant low near the border of El Salvador and Honduras, and this will be the last advisory. Weakening will continue, and the is expected to dissipate over the Sierra Madre Mountains tonight (Oct. 28)."

Selma dissipated near the border between El Salvador and Honduras.

NOAA's GOES East provided a of the remnant clouds over western Honduras on Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 UTC).

