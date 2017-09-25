Satellite view of Post-Tropical Cyclone Jose fading

September 25, 2017
Satellite view of Post-Tropical Cyclone Jose fading
NOAA's GOES East satellite provided this visible view of post-tropical cyclone Jose on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:15 a.m. EDT. The storm continued weakening and generated light rain. The northwestern quadrant was still over Cape Cod, Mass. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

The National Hurricane Center issued their final advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Jose on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. EDT. NOAA's GOES East satellite saw the circulation of Jose on Sept. 23 off the New England coast as it continued to weaken. All Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC) on Sept. 22 in the National Hurricane Center's final advisory, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Jose was located near 39.3 degrees north latitude and 69.1 degrees west longitude. That's about 140 miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. The post-tropical was moving toward the southeast near 3 mph (6 kph) and a slow southeastward drift is forecast for the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 millibars.

NOAA's GOES East satellite provided this visible view of post-tropical cyclone Jose on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:15 a.m. EDT. The storm continued weakening and generated light rain. The northwestern quadrant was still over Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda and much of the U.S. east coast and will likely cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions during the next couple of days. Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard maintained a high surf advisory on Sept. 23.

