NASA data shows Otis devoid of precipitation, now a remnant

September 19, 2017
NASA data shows Otis devoid of precipitation, now a remnant
The MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite got a last infrared look at Otis' remnants on Sept. 19 at 4:35 a.m. EDT (0935 UTC). There was just one area of cold clouds (yellow) in a band south of the center. Credit: NASA/NRL

Former Hurricane Otis was not showing any thunderstorm development or precipitation on satellite imagery on Sept. 19. As a result, the National Hurricane Center declared Otis a remnant low pressure area.

NASA's Aqua satellite got a last look at the dying storm on Sept. 19 at 4:35 a.m. EDT (0935 UTC). That's when the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed Otis' cloud top temperatures in infrared light.

MODIS found cloud top temperatures had warmed significantly over the previous 12 hours and there was just one lone band of thunderstorms south of the center where temperatures were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The clouds over the center of the circulation were much warmer and were not generating any precipitation.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted at 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 19 that "Otis has been devoid of deep convection for about 10 hours, and the cyclone only consists of a compact swirl of low-level clouds. Therefore, Otis is now classified as a remnant low, and this is last advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center."

At 8 a.m. PDT (11 a.m. EDT/1500 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Otis was located near 19.0 degrees north latitude and 128.6 degrees west longitude. That's about 1,235 miles (1,985 km) west of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 kph). A west to west-southwest motion is expected during the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 millibars.

The NHC said that continued weakening due to cool and dry air is expected, and Otis is expected to dissipate in a day or so.

Explore further: NASA finds a pinhole eye in Hurricane Otis

Related Stories

NASA finds a pinhole eye in Hurricane Otis

September 18, 2017

Over the course of three days, Otis transitioned from a struggling tropical depression into a powerful hurricane in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Hurricane Otis, showing a ...

NASA sees Tropical Storm Norma kicking up surf in Mexico

September 18, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm Norma when it was just 145 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, close enough to create rough ocean conditions and bring rain to Baja California.

Recommended for you

New hope for limiting warming to 1.5 C

September 18, 2017

Significant emission reductions are required if we are to achieve one of the key goals of the Paris Agreement, and limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C; a new Oxford University partnership warns.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.