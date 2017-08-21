Post-Tropical Cyclone Kenneth spinning down

August 24, 2017
Post-Tropical Cyclone Kenneth spinning down
At 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) on Aug. 24 NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Post-Tropical Depression Kenneth in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Former Tropical Storm Kenneth continues to maintain gale-force winds but appears to be devoid of any strong thunderstorms in satellite imagery.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC) on Aug. 23 the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the final advisory on Kenneth. NHC said the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Kenneth was located near 25.4 degrees north latitude and 135.6 degrees west longitude. Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph).

By 2 a.m. EDT (0600 UTC) on Aug. 24, Post-Tropical Cyclone Kenneth was located near 26 degrees north latitude and 137 degrees west longitude. NHC noted that Kenneth remains a well-organized gale-force tropical low pressure area. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 millibars and the maximum sustained winds remained near 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph).

At 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) on Aug. 24 NOAA's GOES-West captured an infrared image of Kenneth. The image showed that the storm was devoid of any strong thunderstorms and without deep convection.

NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites. NASA/NOAA's GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland uses the satellite data to create imagery.

The post-tropical was moving toward the north-northwest and that general direction of motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days as the storm weakens.

Explore further: Tropical Storm Kevin battered by wind shear on satellite imagery

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm Jova being ripped apart

August 14, 2017

Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite showed vertical wind shear was already tearing Tropical Storm Jova apart just two days after it formed. By August 14, the storm weakened into a post-tropical cyclone.

NASA sees major Hurricane Kenneth in Eastern Pacific

August 21, 2017

Former Tropical Depression 13E has strengthened into a Major Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. NASA's Terra satellite passed over Kenneth and captured an image that showed a well-developed storm with a ...

Recommended for you

Manganese in underground drinking water is cause for concern

August 24, 2017

Underground drinking water sources in parts of the U.S. and three Asian countries may not be as safe as previously thought due to high levels of manganese, especially at shallow depths, according to a study led by a researcher ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.