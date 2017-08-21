Tropical Storm Kevin battered by wind shear on satellite imagery

August 23, 2017
Tropical Storm Kevin battered by wind shear on satellite imagery
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Storm Kenneth on Aug. 23, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Satellite imagery revealed that wind shear and cooler sea surface temperatures have taken their toll on the once hurricane Kenneth. Kenneth has now weakened to a tropical storm and continues to be torn apart as seen in imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite.

NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Storm Kenneth on Aug. 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The image showed that the bulk of clouds appeared on the north-northwestern side of the storm, which indicates was affecting the storm. The imagery also showed continued deterioration of Kenneth's cloud pattern.

National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecaster Roberts noted "A moderate southwesterly wind shear regime and oceanic temperatures of less than 24.5 Celsius (76.1 degrees Fahrenheit) have certainly taken its toll on the cyclone."

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on Aug.23 the center of Tropical Storm Kenneth was located near 23.5 degrees north latitude and 134.3 degrees west longitude. That's about 1,545 miles (2,490 km) west of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. Kenneth was moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 kph), and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph (95 kph) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 millibars.

The National Hurricane Center expects Kenneth to become a remnant low pressure area later on Aug. 23 or Thursday, Aug. 24.

Explore further: NASA sees major Hurricane Kenneth in Eastern Pacific

Related Stories

NASA sees major Hurricane Kenneth in Eastern Pacific

August 21, 2017

Former Tropical Depression 13E has strengthened into a Major Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. NASA's Terra satellite passed over Kenneth and captured an image that showed a well-developed storm with a ...

NASA sees Tropical Storm Jova being ripped apart

August 14, 2017

Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite showed vertical wind shear was already tearing Tropical Storm Jova apart just two days after it formed. By August 14, the storm weakened into a post-tropical cyclone.

Recommended for you

Data mining finds more than expected beneath Andean Plateau

August 23, 2017

Seismologists investigating how Earth forms new continental crust have compiled more than 20 years of seismic data from a wide swath of South America's Andean Plateau and determined that processes there have produced far ...

Study finds hydrate gun hypothesis unlikely

August 23, 2017

Clathrate (hydrate) gun hypothesis stirred quite the controversy when it was posed in 2003. It stated that methane hydrates—frozen water cages containing methane gas found below the ocean floor—can melt due to increasing ...

How continents were recycled

August 23, 2017

Plate tectonics shape the Earth's dynamic surface. But when did these dynamics first emerge? And will the present-day continents last forever?

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.