Satellite shows Tropical Storm Greg being affected by wind shear

July 25, 2017
This GOES-West satellite infrared image of Tropical Storm Greg taken at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) on July 25 showed wind shear was pushing the clouds and showers northwest of Greg's center. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided an infrared look at a disorganized Tropical Storm Greg as it continues to weaken and get battered by wind shear in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

On July 25 at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided an infrared image of Tropical Storm Greg and showed that wind shear was affecting the . The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that convection associated with Greg is currently very disorganized and confined to the northwestern quadrant. Southwesterly vertical winds were pushing the storms and clouds to the northwest of the center.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Greg was located near 15.2 degrees north latitude and 135.7 degrees west longitude. That's about 1,345 miles (2,165 km) east of South Point, Hawaii. Greg was moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 kph) and NHC forecasters expect a turn toward the northwest later today, followed by a gradual turn toward the west by Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 millibars. Some weakening is forecast during the next two days.

The National Hurricane Center noted that Greg is forecast to move into a drier air mass, encounter increasing vertical , and move over decreasing during the next two to three days. That combination should result in the system degenerating to a remnant low pressure area.

