Tropical Depression 11E 'born' with wind shear on satellite imagery

August 4, 2017
Tropical Depression 11E 'born' with wind shear on satellite imagery
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Depression 11E on Aug. 4, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 UTC) in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

The eleventh tropical depression of the Eastern Pacific Ocean hurricane season came together on August 4 even though it was being affected by vertical wind shear.

NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Depression 11E on August 4, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 UTC) in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The image showed that the bulk of clouds appeared on the western side of the storm, which indicates was likely affecting the storm.

In addition to the GOES-West satellite, first-light 1-minute visible imagery from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite, which is not yet in final orbit, confirms that the low pressure area is located a few hundred miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico and has a well-defined low-level center. GOES-16 and GOES-West both show that deep convection has persisted since August 3, mainly in the western portion of the circulation.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven-E (TD11E) was located near 17.7 degrees north latitude and 109.1 degrees west longitude. That's about 335 miles (535 km) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. The was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 kph) and the National Hurricane Center expects movement to the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed over the next two days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts.

National Hurricane Center forecaster Zelinsky noted that the depression is strongly sheared from the northeast due to an upper-level high centered over northern Mexico. The shear is not expected to relax during the next few days, and this should keep the system weak.

Little change in strength is forecast through the weekend of August 5 and 6 and the depression is expected to become a remnant low by Monday.

Explore further: Satellite image captures development of Tropical Storm Depression 8E

Related Stories

GOES Satellite sees Tropical Depression 09E form

July 21, 2017

The Eastern Pacific Ocean has been recently generating a lot of tropical cyclones. Tropical Depression 09E just formed off the southern coast of Mexico and was captured in imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite.

Satellite sees Tropical Storm Fernanda heading west

July 13, 2017

Tropical Storm Fernanda continues to strengthen as it moves west through the Eastern Pacific Ocean. NOAA's GOES-West satellite provided an infrared image of the storm on July 13 as it was nearing hurricane strength.

Recommended for you

Deadly heat waves could hit South Asia this century: study

August 2, 2017

In South Asia, a region of deep poverty where one-fifth of the world's people live, new research suggests that by the end of this century climate change could lead to summer heat waves with levels of heat and humidity that ...

Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study

August 2, 2017

Rising carbon dioxide levels from global warming will drastically reduce the amount of protein in staple crops like rice and wheat, leaving vulnerable populations at risk of growth stunting and early death, experts warned ...

Update on the Larsen-C iceberg breakaway

August 2, 2017

The largest remaining ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula lost 10% of its area when an iceberg four times the size of London broke free earlier this month.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.