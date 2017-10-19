Nicaragua signs Paris climate agreement: official

October 23, 2017
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R), flanked by his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L), speaks to supporters in Mana
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R), flanked by his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L), speaks to supporters in Managua on July 7, 2017 during the celebration of the 38th anniversary of "El Repliegue" at Victoria Square in Managua

Nicaragua signed the Paris climate agreement Monday, leaving the United States and Syria as the only two holdouts on the global climate pact.

The government of President Daniel Ortega said the global 2015 pact represented "the only international instrument that offers the conditions to face global warming and its effects," according to a statement read out by vice president Rosario Murillo.

Monday's announcement leaves the United States and Syria as the only countries holding out on the Paris deal, which set measures to reduce to prevent temperatures rising by more than two degrees.

US President Donald Trump in June announced the start of a three-year process to pull out of the agreement, signed by 195 countries, on the grounds that it would put the US at an .

Ortega said last week that Nicaragua would sign the pact, but did not say when.

The tiny central American country had previously refused to sign the agreement on the grounds that it did not go far enough to combat .

In September, the leftist Ortega announced during a private meeting with World Bank directors in Managua that his country would join the agreement, but the news was later removed from the official government website without explanation.

aksdad
not rated yet 1 hour ago
It's sad that the United States is only one of two countries with enough sense to reject a "treaty" so meaningless that even climate alarmists recognize that it would accomplish nothing. So what was the point of signing it for the other 195 countries?

