EU 'deeply regrets' US Paris climate pact withdrawal

June 19, 2017
US President Donald Trump caused outrage when he withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris climate accord
US President Donald Trump caused outrage when he withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris climate accord

The European Union on Monday blasted US President Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate change pact and said Brussels would continue to lead efforts to prevent global warming.

Trump caused outrage when he withdrew the United States—one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases—from the 2015 accord which is meant to curb rising temperatures driven by .

"The Council (of EU member states) deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the US administration to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," said a statement approved by the bloc's foreign ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg.

"The Paris Agreement brought us together in very challenging times... the Council reaffirms that the Paris Agreement is fit for purpose and cannot be renegotiated," it added.

Trump said the pact, signed by nearly 200 countries, hit the United States with "draconian financial and economic burdens" while competitors got off lightly.

"This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States," Trump said when announcing the withdrawal earlier this month.

Trump's decision was seen as a part of a new unilateralist approach in the White House, undermining international accords and especially the role of the United Nations.

In Monday's statement, the 28-nation EU repeated its "steadfast support for the United Nations as the core of a rules-based multilateral system".

"The EU and its member states remain united and absolutely committed to full and swift implementation of the Paris Agreement," it said.

"The world can continue to count on the EU for leadership in the global fight against climate change."

Explore further: EU's Juncker says no Paris climate deal renegotiation

Related Stories

US climate decision leaves Europe incensed, dismayed

June 1, 2017

European leaders and green groups reacted with anger and dismay after President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, was quitting the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Recommended for you

Deadly heatwaves will continue to rise, study finds

June 19, 2017

Seventy-four percent of the world's population will be exposed to deadly heatwaves by 2100 if carbon gas emissions continue to rise at current rates, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change. Even if emissions ...

Study confirms lightning more powerful over ocean than land

June 15, 2017

People who live and work along coasts and coastlines everywhere may be more likely to experience a super-charged lightning strike, according to new research from Florida Institute of Technology that shows lightning can be ...

Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma

June 15, 2017

Volcanologists are gaining a new understanding of what's going on inside the magma reservoir that lies below an active volcano and they're finding a colder, more solid place than previously thought, according to new research ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

RobertKarlStonjek
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Relationships are all about give and take. Trump was/is enraged by the 'give' part and so wants to make deals that ONLY favour the USA. Is this how we Make the Planet Great Again?

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.