It's mathematically impossible to beat aging, scientists say

October 30, 2017
aging
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Aging is a natural part of life, but that hasn't stopped people from embarking on efforts to stop the process.

Unfortunately, perhaps, those attempts are futile, according to University of Arizona researchers who have proved that it's mathematically impossible to halt aging in like humans.

"Aging is mathematically inevitable - like, seriously inevitable. There's logically, theoretically, mathematically no way out," said Joanna Masel, professor of ecology and and at the UA.

Masel and UA postdoctoral researcher Paul Nelson outline their findings on math and aging in a new study titled "Intercellular Competition and Inevitability of Multicellular Aging," published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Current understanding of the evolution of aging leaves open the possibility that aging could be stopped if only science could figure out a way to make selection between organisms perfect. One way to do that might be to use competition between to eliminate poorly functioning "sluggish" cells linked to aging, while keeping other cells intact.

However, the solution isn't that simple, Masel and Nelson say.

Two things happen to the body on a cellular level as it ages, Nelson explains. One is that cells slow down and start to lose function, like when your , for example, stop making pigment. The other thing that happens is that some cells crank up their growth rate, which can cause cells to form. As we get older, we all tend, at some point, to develop cancer cells in the body, even if they're not causing symptoms, the researchers say.

Masel and Nelson found that even if natural selection were perfect, aging would still occur, since cancer cells tend to cheat when cells compete.

"As you age, most of your cells are ratcheting down and losing function, and they stop growing, as well," said Nelson, lead author of the study. "But some of your cells are growing like crazy. What we show is that this forms a double bind - a catch-22. If you get rid of those poorly functioning, sluggish cells, then that allows cancer cells to proliferate, and if you get rid of, or slow down, those cancer cells, then that allows sluggish cells to accumulate. So you're stuck between allowing these sluggish cells to accumulate or allowing to proliferate, and if you do one you can't do the other. You can't do them both at the same time."

Although human mortality is an undisputed fact of life, the researchers' work presents a mathematical equation that expresses why aging is an "incontrovertible truth" and "an intrinsic property of being multicellular," Nelson said.

"It's no surprise that we're all going to die; lots of things are obvious because they're so familiar to us, but really, why is it that we age? We start to explain why," said Masel, who also teaches in the UA's Graduate Interdisciplinary Program in Applied Mathematics.

"People have looked at why aging happens, from the perspective of 'why hasn't natural selection stopped aging yet?' That's the question they ask, and implicitly in that is the idea that such a thing as non-aging is possible, so why haven't we evolved it? We're saying it's not just a question of evolution not doing it; it can't be done by or by anything else," Masel said.

In the end, things just break over time and - according to the math - trying to fix them can make things worse.

"You might be able to slow down aging but you can't stop it," Masel said. "We have a mathematical demonstration of why it's impossible to fix both problems. You can fix one problem but you're stuck with the other one. Things will get worse over time, in one of these two ways or both: Either all of your cells will continue to get more sluggish, or you'll get cancer. And the basic reason is that things break. It doesn't matter how much you try and stop them from breaking, you can't."

As Nelson says: "It's just something you have to deal with if you want to be a multicellular organism."

Explore further: Stem cells collected from fat may have use in anti-aging treatments

More information: Paul Nelson el al., "Intercellular competition and the inevitability of multicellular aging," PNAS (2017). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1618854114

Related Stories

Brain cells found to control aging

July 26, 2017

Scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine have found that stem cells in the brain's hypothalamus govern how fast aging occurs in the body. The finding, made in mice, could lead to new strategies for warding off age-related ...

A new weapon in the fight against cancer

February 18, 2015

Where can you find the next important weapon in the fight against cancer? Just do a little navel-gazing. New research from Concordia confirms that a tool for keeping the most common forms of cancer at bay could be in your ...

Aging cells unravel their DNA

December 16, 2013

Senescent cells, which are metabolically active but no longer capable of dividing, contribute to aging, and senescence is a key mechanism for preventing the spread of cancer cells. A study in The Journal of Cell Biology identifies ...

Mutations need help from aging tissue to cause leukemia

December 18, 2014

Why are older people at higher risk for developing cancer? Prevailing opinion holds that, over time, your body's cells accumulate DNA damage and that eventually this damage catches up with the body in a way that causes cancer. ...

Recommended for you

Food odor enhances male flies' attractiveness

October 30, 2017

Vinegar odor boosts the perception of a male sex pheromone in the brain of unmated female Drosophila melanogaster flies, as a team of scientists from the Department of Evolutionary Neuroethology has now discovered. The researchers ...

Nanoscale platform aims to control protein levels

October 30, 2017

A nanoscale antibody first found in camels combined with a protein-degrading molecule is an effective new platform to control protein levels in cells, according to Rice University scientists. The technique could aid fundamental ...

Driving drug resistance out of fungi

October 30, 2017

Candida albicans is a notorious human fungal pathogen that causes thrush and serious systemic infections. Opportunistic C. albicans fungi, which often live inconspicuously in the normal flora of human skin and gut, can switch ...

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

sparcboy
not rated yet 57 minutes ago
"One is that cells slow down and start to lose function,..."

Actually that's backwards. Cells start losing function, then they slow down.
gblaze41
not rated yet 57 minutes ago
Its not about stopping aging, everything ages, its more about prolonging life long enough to accomplish what people want to. It's more about leaving one's life and death to the person to choose, to a degree, factoring in accidents and such.
qquax
5 / 5 (1) 50 minutes ago
Another case of researchers confusing their model with reality.

The mistake should be easy to spot, when you consider that we can obviously keep a software going perpetually, while continuously upgrading the underlying hardware.
betterexists
not rated yet 25 minutes ago
May be for the present; Don't ever talk about Next Century !
No one could Nuke 2 Cities last millennium; It was done Last Century killing ALL Civilians there, Right?
betterexists
not rated yet 22 minutes ago
Another case of researchers confusing their model with reality.

The mistake should be easy to spot, when you consider that we can obviously keep a software going perpetually, while continuously upgrading the underlying hardware.

Those WITHOUT knowledge of Biology & Computer Systems do NOT understand what you are saying, for sure !
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 1 minute ago
Wrong, regeneration has not been shown as a failure if complete or partially complete. Paper without evidence, only someone's idea. Always ignore nonsense. Juz say'n

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.