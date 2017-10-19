Researchers create definitive method to detect wildfire tainted wine grapes

October 24, 2017
UBC researchers create definitive method to detect wildfire tainted wine grapes
Wesley Zandberg, assistant professor of chemistry at UBC's Okanagan campus. Credit: Nathan Skolski, UBC Okanagan

Wine producers and grape growers have a new, powerful tool at their disposal to help manage the impact of grapes exposed to smoke from forest fires.

Researchers from UBC's Okanagan campus have devised a new analytical test to precisely and accurately measure the amount of volatile phenols-compounds absorbed by grapes when exposed to smoke that can impact wine flavour-that are present in the fruit prior to .

"Until now, detecting these smoky compounds in grapes required fermenting a small sample over at least ten days and relying on subjective measures like taste and odour," says Wesley Zandberg, assistant professor of chemistry at UBC's Okanagan campus. "We've developed a test that detects the exact amount of volatile phenols present in the . There's no need to ferment them first and we get results within a matter of hours."

According to Zandberg, wine grapes that are exposed to smoke from wildfires absorb and metabolize volatile phenols in their skin, which may affect the taste of the wine later on. He says and utilizing subjective measures currently have to wait one or two weeks to find out if their grapes are suitable for wine-making. Meanwhile, costs and risk mount as their crops sit on the vine.

"By accurately and quickly measuring the presence of volatile phenols, we're offering a much better tool to help vineyards and wineries manage the risk from smoke exposure," says Zandberg. "By knowing precisely whether and by how much each crop has been impacted by , growers and winemakers alike can make informed decisions about whether the grapes should be used or abandoned altogether."

Zandberg and his PhD student Matthew Noestheden, working in collaboration with several local vineyards and a Kelowna-based analytical company Supra Research and Development, have developed their test after a thorough review of all scientific literature on how Vitis vinifera-the plant that produces -absorbs and metabolizes the smoky-flavoured compounds. They then used a series of chemical techniques to isolate the metabolized volatile phenols and measure them to a high degree of accuracy.

But Zandberg is also quick to point out that many wines are aged in smoked oak barrels that contain volatile phenols, so their presence is not necessarily a bad thing.

"We can also apply our technique after the grapes have been fermented and aged to measure phenol levels in the itself. This could be hugely beneficial in helping winemakers determine whether wines have enough smoky compounds to match their desired flavour profile after aging in smoked barrels."

Explore further: Winemaking taint smoked out

More information: Matthew Noestheden et al, Quantitating Organoleptic Volatile Phenols in Smoke-Exposed Vitis vinifera Berries, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.7b03225

Related Stories

Winemaking taint smoked out

September 30, 2014

Winemaking methods influence the degree of smoke taint in wines made from smoke-exposed grapes, new research suggests.

New way to identify 'smoked' grapes and wines

January 23, 2013

With climate change sparking concern about an increased risk of wildfires, scientists are reporting development of a way to detect grapes exposed to smoke from those fires, which otherwise could be vented into bad-tasting ...

Corralling stink bugs could lead to better wine

January 25, 2017

To wine makers, stink bugs are more than a nuisance. These tiny pests can hitch rides on grapes going through the wine making process, releasing stress compounds that can foul the smell and taste of the finished product. ...

Toward consistently good pinot noir

January 20, 2016

The grapes used to make pinot noir, the red wine of hit comedy "Sideways" fame, are known to be literally and figuratively thin-skinned. They're highly sensitive to their environment, making it difficult for growers to determine ...

Recommended for you

Nitrous oxide emissions may get worse as climate warms

October 24, 2017

New research from the University of Minnesota, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows nitrous oxide emissions, a greenhouse gas, may get worse as the climate warms. While not as prevalent in ...

New magma pathways after giant lateral volcano collapses

October 23, 2017

Giant lateral collapses are huge landslides occurring at the flanks of a volcano. Giant lateral collapses are rather common events during the evolution of a large volcanic edifice, often with dramatic consequences such as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.