Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form

The quest to discover how planets found in the far reaches of the universe are born has taken a new, crucial twist.
A new study by an international team of scientists, led by Stefan Kraus from the University of Exeter, has given a fascinating new insight into one of the most respected theories of how planets are formed.
Young stars start out with a massive disk of gas and dust that over time, astronomers think, either diffuses away or coalesces into planets and asteroids.
However, scientists are still searching for a complete understanding of how these early formations come together to form asteroid-sized objects. One reason has been that drag in the disk produced by surrounding gas makes the grains move inward toward the star - which can in turn deplete the disk rapidly in a process known as "radial drift."
In the new research, the team use high powered telescopes to target the star V1247 Orionis -, a young, hot star surrounded by a dynamic ring of gas and dust.
The team produced a detailed image of the star and its surrounding dust disc, shown in two parts: a clearly defined central ring of matter and a more delicate crescent structure located further out.
The region between the ring and crescent, visible as a dark strip, is thought to be caused by a young planet carving its way through the disc. As the planet moves around in its orbit, its motion creates areas of high pressure on either side of its path, similar to how a ship creates bow waves as it cuts through water.
These areas of high pressure could become protective barriers around sites of planet formation; dust particles are trapped within them for millions of years, allowing them the time and space to clump together and grow.
Professor Kraus said: "The exquisite resolution of ALMA allowed us to study the intricate structure of such a dust-trapping vortex for the first time. The crescent in the image constitutes a dust trap that formed at the outer edge of the dark strip.
"It also reveals regions of excess dust within the ring, possibly indicating a second dust trap that formed inside of the putative planet's orbit. This confirms earlier computer simulations that predicted that dust traps should form both at the outer edge and inner edge of disc gaps.
"Dust trapping is one potential solution to a major stumbling block in our theories of how planets form, which predicts that particles should drift into the central star and be destroyed before they have time to grow to planetesimal sizes."
Dust-trapping vortices and a potentially planet-triggered spiral wake in the pre-transitional disk of V1247 Orionis is published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Explore further: Spontaneous 'dust traps': Astronomers discover a missing link in planet formation
More information:
Stefan Kraus et al. Dust-trapping Vortices and a Potentially Planet-triggered Spiral Wake in the Pre-transitional Disk of V1247 Orionis, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aa8edc , iopscience.iop.org/article/10. … 847/2041-8213/aa8edc
Chris_Reeve
They are showing us snapshots and inviting us to imagine their process.
The most recent information we have about the formation of these systems is that stars form in groups along filaments (which precede the stars) which can also be observed to branch.
The apparent failure of imagination is that the geometry which is presented here is what we should expect to see looking down the barrel of one of these filaments.
Chris_Reeve
"... the majority of professionals are intolerant of even opinions which are discordant ... Briefly, I suppose my view is that science never matured through the 'age of enlightenment.' ... Now we have a situation where new facts are judged by whether they fit old theories."
Quasars, Redshifts & Controversies, Halton Arp, p.87
"It is a rare occasion when a person, even a scientist, is able to really look at a picture without forcing it into a frame of prior reference."
Herbert Dingle, Science at the Cross-Roads, p.29
"All unconsciously, scientists have allowed themselves to relapse into the mental state which science is regarded as having displaced -- that of imagining how nature ought to behave and then assuming that she does so, instead of examining nature with an open mind and then expressing her observed behaviour in rational terms."
Da Schneib
RealityCheck
I expect IMP-9 will apologize to you, DS; as soon as he realizes how bot-like he was, and has been for too long now. Let's hope he (and you too) snap out of that bot-trance and start to think.
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC claims both DM and the BB are denied by unspecified "recent discoveries" again, and again without any evidence of these "recent discoveries:" https://phys.org/...ark.html
@100LiarRC is now desperately trying every possible strategem to get me to stop posting its lies before we reach 100. None of them will work.
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC claims there are no lab experiments in magnetic reconnection before 2016, despite the PPPL experiments: https://phys.org/...its.html
I think the most amusing thing here is that @100LiarRC has no idea how many threads it has lied on, because its lies are so pervasive. It cannot gauge how long it will be dealing with this expose, bleeding slowly five lying threads at a time.
I am very much enjoying this death of a thousand cuts.
Current count is 95 threads. 5 more to go tonight, @100LiarRC please please accommodate me by posting again tonight.
RealityCheck
Note that Da Schneib has become a drunken spammer unheeding of his own errors which he is trying to run away from by denying and lying through spam posts. Take a lesson from this. Drink and ego in excess will destroy your mind and your character: evidence DS's mania of late. He studiously does NOT post the links to where he was proven to be wrong and lying while he accused me of being wrong and lying. So much for his desperate spam campaign, hey folks? It would be funny if it wasn't so tragic to see. No wonder he never made it as a real scientist; he has ego and arrogance (and 'dutch courage' from his boozing), but he has no objectivity or integrity; as demonstrated by his willingness to ditch all ethics and principles of objectivity and humanity in order to pursue his vendettas against those whom HE has wrongly and tragically attacked while being WRONG on the science/logics and DRUNK on the Internet. Too sad.
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC claims the Big Bang is "pretend:" https://phys.org/...les.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims LISA GW detections are "noise" despite the fact they are thousands of miles apart and the ringdown sequence is predicted by GRT: https://phys.org/...ime.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims peer review is contaminated because the reviewers use math: https://phys.org/...big.html
Wouldn't want anyone to think I'm cheating. One more post of 5 threads and we're at the Magic 100 Lies mark.
Da Schneib
You're going to be encountering these 100 threads every time you post here from now on, @100LiarRealityCheck. No one is ever going to forget it and every time I see you post I will post five of them at random.
You brought this on yourself. It is the natural and logical consequence of lying on 100 threads. Feeling persecuted after what you have done is a mental disease. In fact, doing it is a mental disease.
Can't you stop lying, @100ThreadLiarRealityCheck?
RealityCheck
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC claims relativity is not a mathematical theory: https://phys.org/...nal.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims gravitational radiation is EM: https://phys.org/...tar.html
Thread where @100LiarRC denies DM exerts gravity despite that being its signature: https://phys.org/...ack.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims yet again without evidence that "recent discovery" denies DM, again without evidence: https://phys.org/...los.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims yet one more time that DM doesn't exist due to "recent discoveries" that it has no documentation to support: https://phys.org/...ark.html
I don't see what possible argument someone who has lied on 100 threads can make.
Da Schneib
This will require more work but I will start with checking how many posts in these threads contain lies; we may then start to drill down into how many lies this individual has told. So far we only have how many threads this individual has lied on. The grand total will be many more.
Still having fun exposing this fool.
Chris_Reeve
Reality: Protostellar discs have repeatedly been observed to change on much faster timescales than this.
For example, from https://www.nasa....rotostar
"The first hint of brightening appears in Spitzer data from 2006. By 2008, they write, HOPS 383's brightness at a wavelength of 24 microns had increased by 35 times. According to the most recent data available, from 2012, the eruption shows no sign of abating."
RealityCheck
RealityCheck
Da Schneib
Maybe if you didn't want it reviewed you shouldn't have posted it. Maybe if you didn't want to be exposed as a serial liar you shouldn't have serially lied.
It's your own words. Do you repudiate or disown them?
Just askin'.
RealityCheck
Da Schneib
Make up your mind and face reality. Or deny it and tell everyone you are a psychopathic liar.
You: trying to keep lying while face pressed to grindstone. Me: pressing. It's your face doing the bleeding.
Your call. Simple as that, @100ThreadsLiarRealityCheck.
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about current research into cosmic voids and gets caught: https://phys.org/...ies.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims his "non math" approach is both abstract and non-abstract, and both is and is not math: https://phys.org/...ure.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about galactic dynamics following visible matter: https://phys.org/...rse.html
Thread where @100LiarRC tries to support EUdiocy (despite claiming not to): https://phys.org/...ion.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about "the cosmological community" denying the Big Bang: https://phys.org/...ast.html
I can bring at least a million posts using random selections from the 100 threads I have.
Enjoy.
Da Schneib
RealityCheck
By the way, DS, it's probably too subtle for you, but your spam campaign has been USEFUL TO MY CAUSE against the bot-voting gang who have unconscionably perverted the RATINGS voting system. It defeats their 'game', by pointing to my posts! Thanks, DS. :)
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC makes conflicting claims within ten posts and gets caught: https://phys.org/...ome.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about how long it takes a shockwave to move through a giant molecular cloud: https://phys.org/...cal.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about dark matter existing inside stars: https://phys.org/...ion.html
Thread where @100LiarRC makes up stories about another poster: https://phys.org/...ars.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about "inconsistencies" it claims exist in the Big Bang model: https://phys.org/...ack.html
Only 4 of these ones fit; next one coming up on the next post.
Da Schneib
That's OK. I'll keep it coming.
I don't think anyone but trolls thought @100ThreadsLiarRealityCheck was anything but another lying troll. But just in case. And I am definitely having fun. Keep squirming, @100LiarThreadsRealityCheck, you are making this much better than it would be otherwise.
RealityCheck
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC claims the #EUdiot #physicsdeniers have made scientific predictions: https://phys.org/...ven.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about astrophysicists' knowledge of the galactic magnetic field: https://phys.org/...ays.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims all magnetic fields are due to plasma: https://phys.org/...lts.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims there are "humongous amounts of stuff" in empty space: https://phys.org/...ack.html
Thread where @100LiarRC reveals its Young Earth Cretinist credentials: https://phys.org/...rse.html
I got 10^158 to go, feel free to keep it coming @100TLRC!
Da Schneib
RealityCheck
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about the current SM of cosmology by equating it to the original LeMaitre hypothesis: https://phys.org/...big.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims yet again that currents can exist without sources and sinks: https://phys.org/...web.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims the Big Bang never happened then tries to equate it to the BICEP2 situation, which it never justifies: https://phys.org/...ate.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims universal expansion is supported by a circular argument: https://phys.org/...rse.html
Thread where @100LiarRC claims inflation is "blown" by one astrophysicist denying it: https://phys.org/...rgy.html
Gotta love those permutations and combinations!
RealityCheck
Da Schneib
Thread where @100LiarRC claims inflation is a "religion:" https://phys.org/...ure.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about helium flash white dwarf detonations: https://phys.org/...arf.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about real infinity existing in physical reality again: https://phys.org/...rse.html
Thread where @100LiarRC lies about BICEP2 and gets pwnt: https://phys.org/...urt.html
Note this last thread recapitulates an ongoing claim by @100LiarRC that "four defects" were found in the BICEP2 paper on inflation and @100LiarRC has never said what three of them are.
Only four fit, fifth in the next post.
Da Schneib
@100ThreadLiarRealityCheck, you are 9.322 x 10^156 times toast. I own you. Best give up while you don't look like more of an idiot for lying on 100 threads than you already do.
Da Schneib
I'm good with 300 years. This #physicscrank #troll won't live 5 years at this rate.