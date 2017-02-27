Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form

October 13, 2017
V1247 Orionis, a young, hot star surrounded by a dynamic ring of gas and dust, known as a circumstellar disc. The disc can be seen in two parts: a clearly defined central ring ofmatter and a more delicate crescent structure located further out. Credit: Stefan Kraus

The quest to discover how planets found in the far reaches of the universe are born has taken a new, crucial twist.

A new study by an international team of scientists, led by Stefan Kraus from the University of Exeter, has given a fascinating new insight into one of the most respected theories of how are formed.

Young start out with a massive disk of gas and dust that over time, astronomers think, either diffuses away or coalesces into planets and asteroids.

However, scientists are still searching for a complete understanding of how these early formations come together to form asteroid-sized objects. One reason has been that drag in the disk produced by surrounding gas makes the grains move inward toward the star - which can in turn deplete the disk rapidly in a process known as "radial drift."

In the new research, the team use high powered telescopes to target the star V1247 Orionis -, a young, hot star surrounded by a dynamic ring of gas and dust.

The team produced a detailed image of the star and its surrounding , shown in two parts: a clearly defined central ring of matter and a more delicate crescent structure located further out.

The region between the ring and crescent, visible as a dark strip, is thought to be caused by a young planet carving its way through the disc. As the planet moves around in its orbit, its motion creates areas of high pressure on either side of its path, similar to how a ship creates bow waves as it cuts through water.

These areas of could become protective barriers around sites of planet formation; are trapped within them for millions of years, allowing them the time and space to clump together and grow.

Professor Kraus said: "The exquisite resolution of ALMA allowed us to study the intricate structure of such a dust-trapping vortex for the first time. The crescent in the image constitutes a dust trap that formed at the outer edge of the dark strip.

"It also reveals regions of excess dust within the ring, possibly indicating a second that formed inside of the putative planet's orbit. This confirms earlier computer simulations that predicted that traps should form both at the outer edge and inner edge of disc gaps.

"Dust trapping is one potential solution to a major stumbling block in our theories of how planets form, which predicts that particles should drift into the central star and be destroyed before they have time to grow to planetesimal sizes."

Dust-trapping vortices and a potentially planet-triggered spiral wake in the pre-transitional disk of V1247 Orionis is published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Explore further: Spontaneous 'dust traps': Astronomers discover a missing link in planet formation

More information: Stefan Kraus et al. Dust-trapping Vortices and a Potentially Planet-triggered Spiral Wake in the Pre-transitional Disk of V1247 Orionis, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aa8edc , iopscience.iop.org/article/10. … 847/2041-8213/aa8edc

On the generation of solar spicules and Alfvenic waves

October 13, 2017

Combining computer observations and simulations, a new model shows that the presence of neutrals in the gas facilitates the magnetic fields to penetrate through the surface of the Sun producing the spicules. In this study, ...

Asteroid grazes past Earth in 'critical' rehearsal

October 12, 2017

A house-sized asteroid grazed past Earth Thursday, passing harmlessly inside the Moon's orbit, as predicted, to give experts a rare opportunity to rehearse for a real strike threat in future.

Reconstructing Cassini's plunge into Saturn

October 12, 2017

As NASA's Cassini spacecraft made its fateful dive into the upper atmosphere of Saturn on Sept. 15, the spacecraft was live-streaming data from eight of its science instruments, along with readings from a variety of engineering ...

Article: "The region between the ring and crescent, visible as a dark strip, is thought to be caused by a young planet carving its way through the disc. As the planet moves around in its orbit, its motion creates areas of high pressure on either side of its path, similar to how a ship creates bow waves as it cuts through water ... These areas of high pressure could become protective barriers around sites of planet formation; dust particles are trapped within them for millions of years, allowing them the time and space to clump together and grow."

They are showing us snapshots and inviting us to imagine their process.

The most recent information we have about the formation of these systems is that stars form in groups along filaments (which precede the stars) which can also be observed to branch.

The apparent failure of imagination is that the geometry which is presented here is what we should expect to see looking down the barrel of one of these filaments.
Halton Arp, Seeing Red, p.ii

"... the majority of professionals are intolerant of even opinions which are discordant ... Briefly, I suppose my view is that science never matured through the 'age of enlightenment.' ... Now we have a situation where new facts are judged by whether they fit old theories."

Quasars, Redshifts & Controversies, Halton Arp, p.87

"It is a rare occasion when a person, even a scientist, is able to really look at a picture without forcing it into a frame of prior reference."

Herbert Dingle, Science at the Cross-Roads, p.29

"All unconsciously, scientists have allowed themselves to relapse into the mental state which science is regarded as having displaced -- that of imagining how nature ought to behave and then assuming that she does so, instead of examining nature with an open mind and then expressing her observed behaviour in rational terms."
A very interesting observation. This is a confirmation of a key underpinning to the theory of planetary accretion in protoplanetary disks.
Article: "These areas of high pressure could become protective barriers around sites of planet formation; dust particles are trapped within them for millions of years, allowing them the time and space to clump together and grow."

Reality: Protostellar discs have repeatedly been observed to change on much faster timescales than this.

For example, from https://www.nasa....rotostar

"The first hint of brightening appears in Spitzer data from 2006. By 2008, they write, HOPS 383's brightness at a wavelength of 24 microns had increased by 35 times. According to the most recent data available, from 2012, the eruption shows no sign of abating."
@Chris_Reeve.
Article: "These areas of high pressure could become protective barriers around sites of planet formation; dust particles are trapped within them for millions of years, allowing them the time and space to clump together and grow."

Reality: Protostellar discs have repeatedly been observed to change on much faster timescales than this.

For example, from https://www.nasa....rotostar

"The first hint of brightening appears in Spitzer data from 2006. By 2008, they write, HOPS 383's brightness at a wavelength of 24 microns had increased by 35 times. According to the most recent data available, from 2012, the eruption shows no sign of abating."
Hmmm. Can you imagine the static electricity building up and then discharging in great arcing violence/brightness as the motions/friction of the dust/ice particles 'separates/accumulates' charge akin to the raindrop/dust convection/winds do on Earth?
1 / 5 (2) 1 hour ago
