Red fluorescence in two steps

September 14, 2017 by Fabio Bergamin
Red fluorescence in two steps
A modified type of the Eos protein can be made to fluoresce when illuminated with blue and red laser light. Background: two proteins of the cytoskeleton in blue and red. The protein visible in red was tagged with the new modified Eos type. (Montage: Mohr MA et al. Angewandte Chemie 2017. Copyright Wiley-VCH. Reproduced with permission)

Scientists have identified the mechanism that allows fluorescent proteins to switch colour in two phases. They are thereby laying the groundwork for new applications in microscopy and functional analyses in biological research.

It all started out with an observation that ETH made about two years ago with a special fluorescent isolated from corals, Dendra 2, which fluoresces green. Light can be used to change its molecular structure so that it switches its colour to red. The researchers discovered a new way to induce this colour switch: First, it is briefly excited with a pulse of blue laser light and then illuminated immediately with near-infrared light. Applications for this two- colour switch include fluorescence microscopy.

An international team of researchers led by Periklis Pantazis, of the Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering (D-BSSE) at ETH Zurich in Basel, has now explained this two-phase colour switch mechanism. The refer to this as "primed conversion." The new knowledge allows the researchers to modify other light-sensitive proteins so that they can also be excited in two phases.

The researchers from ETH Zurich, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, and the Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn, Virginia, closely examined the proteins activated with blue light and succeeded in showing that these proteins enter an excited state lasting several milliseconds. "That's relatively long," explains Pantazis. "Other fluorescence phenomena are much shorter."

The scientists also demonstrated that this state is a case of a phenomenon known from quantum chemistry—a "." After about five milliseconds, the fluorescent Dendra 2 returns to its ground state. Primed conversion happens only if the second —illumination with near-infrared light—occurs within the triplet time window.

Modified amino acid sequences

The duration of the depends greatly on the stability of the fluorescent protein. This, in turn, depends on the exact sequence of protein building blocks (amino acids), which is why the scientists modified the Dendra 2 amino acid sequence in several spots. Then, they did the same with another fluorescent protein, Eos. Until now, this protein could not be excited in two phases. It is documented in the scientific literature that these locations are essential for the triplet state.

Red fluorescence in two steps
When Dendra 2 (on the right with its fluorescing chemical compound) is illuminated with blue laser light, it fluoresces green. With violet light, it changes its chemical structure so that it can only fluoresce red. This chemical structure change does also occur when briefly illuminated with blue and immediately afterwards with red light (or with blue and red laser light simultaneously). Credit: ETH Zurich

The scientists measured the duration of the triplet state with all of the new proteins. This state was extended significantly in several of the proteins tested. The scientists were also able to modify the Eos protein so that it too could be activated in two phases. They succeeded in doing this with another six proteins that had never been activated in two phases before. "The modified proteins weren't just made switchable in two phases for the first time; they're also more stable and therefore fluoresce more intensely," says Manuel Mohr, a doctoral student in Pantazis's group and lead author of the study.

The scientists made the original discovery with a laser that is not conventionally available, which uses light in the near-infrared range. Today, however, the scientists have demonstrated that the effect can also be achieved using the same conventional red lasers found in every fluorescence microscope. In other words, primed conversion is possible with any fluorescence microscope.

Primed conversion can be used in microscopy in order to mark a narrowly defined point in a tissue sample. The scientists do this by aiming a blue and red laser beam into the tissue so that the beams cross at a single point. Primed conversion occurs only at this intersection. "Because neither blue nor red laser light have a toxic effect, the method is ideal for living organisms," says Pantazis. Applications with other microscopy techniques may also be possible, including super-resolution microscopy, which has been around for several years now.

Brain mapping and gene sequencing

"We now know how to modify photoconvertible proteins to make them switch in two phases," says Pantazis. The ETH scientists are working together with protein experts to modify other used in microscopy in the same way.

The researchers recently modified proteins so that they can be split off from a gene-activating messenger in a way that allows them to be light-activated with two colours. For example, they could illuminate tissue with a blue and red beam intersecting at a single point, making it possible to activate specific genes in a single cell of the tissue. Proteins that detect calcium can be modified in this way, as well, and could potentially be used for 3-D brain mapping.

Biologists can ultimately use the new technique for other functional analyses in 3-D. ETH Zurich has already issued several licences for the patent, including to a start-up that plans to develop a DNA sequencing technique using a 3-D matrix.

Explore further: Chameleon proteins make individual cells visible

More information: Manuel Alexander Mohr et al, Rational Engineering of Photoconvertible Fluorescent Proteins for Dual-Color Fluorescence Nanoscopy Enabled by a Triplet-State Mechanism of Primed Conversion, Angewandte Chemie (2017). DOI: 10.1002/ange.201706121

Related Stories

Chameleon proteins make individual cells visible

May 19, 2015

Researchers discovered a new mechanism of how fluorescent proteins can change colour. It enables the microscopic visualization of individual cells in their three-dimensional environment in living organisms.

Chemists explained the origin of the green fluorescence

September 7, 2017

Researchers at the Lomonosov Moscow State University in cooperation with Danish molecular physicists have revealed the mechanism that determines the sensitivity of green fluorescent protein to light exposure. The scientists ...

Fluorescent crystal mystery solved

August 31, 2017

A decades-old mystery of why a naturally-occurring organic crystal fluoresces blue under ultra-violet light, yet when grown under laboratory conditions fluoresces with an intense green colour, has been solved by scientists ...

A microscope within a microscope

August 14, 2017

No single microscope can image all aspects of a sample at the same time and so the use of two or more imaging methods to study a sample - correlative imaging - is common-place.

Bright red fluorescent protein created

November 23, 2016

After years of trying, biologists have succeeded in creating an extremely bright red fluorescent protein in the lab. This is good news for researchers, including cancer and stem cell researchers, who use fluorescent proteins ...

Recommended for you

Code for fine-tuning elastomers to mimic biological materials

September 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—Biological material such as bone and muscle tend to have a wide range of elasticity and rigidity that is different from synthetic materials. In general, with synthetic materials, as stiffness increases, elasticity ...

Red fluorescence in two steps

September 14, 2017

Scientists have identified the mechanism that allows fluorescent proteins to switch colour in two phases. They are thereby laying the groundwork for new applications in microscopy and functional analyses in biological research.

Researchers achieve 4-D printed material

September 14, 2017

For the first time, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have successfully 3-D printed composite silicone materials that are flexible, stretchable and possess shape memory behavior, a discovery that could ...

Wax on, melt off

September 13, 2017

Drexel University researchers have made a discovery that could create roads that deice themselves during winter storms. Their secret?—Adding a little paraffin wax to the road's concrete mix.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.