Principles for computational design of binding antibodies

September 28, 2017
Principles for computational design of binding antibodies
Computer designs (lime green) are compared with experimental structures (purple) at the atomic level, revealing atomic accuracy in overall structure (left) and in loop regions (right). Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science

The idea of proteins that can be designed on computers for specific functions has been a cutting-edge concept that has stubbornly remained "in the future." New research at the Weizmann Institute of Science may bring that future a bit closer. By going back to nature's drawing board – evolution – the scientists have created new proteins, based on "existing natural parts," that carry out their intended function with flying colors. These findings were reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The research was conducted by Dr. Sarel Fleishman and members of his group in the Department of Biomolecular Sciences, including research students Dror Baran, Maria Gabriele Pszolla, and Gideon Lapidoth. In Dr. Fleishman's lab, proteins are designed with computer-based programs that enable them to generate new structures – for example, or enzymes – that do not exist in nature. If the team wants a protein that will perform a specific action – say, bind to another protein or carry out a chemical reaction – they can compute, from beginning to end, the genetic sequence that will line up in the proper order and cause the to fold into the correct three-dimensional shape. Such proteins could, in theory, usher in a new age of custom-designed drugs and catalysts, but the challenges of planning of large biological molecules are immense.

The team asked a few simple questions: "What does a natural enzyme or antibody have that the don't? Why are two structures with similar makeup so different when it comes to the way they perform inside a biological system?"

Principles for computational design of binding antibodies
Learning the rules of antibody design: Flaws in designed insulin-targeting antibodies (insets) are addressed through five successive design-build-test rounds of algorithm “evolution,” raising the fraction of designed antibodies stably expressed by cells from near 0% to 100%. Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science

The group focused their attention on some parts of natural antibodies or enzymes that start from scratch and don't make it into the computer designs; in particular, structures called "loops," which are inherently unstable and "non-ideal" and, therefore, challenging when it comes to computational prediction. These "non-ideal" loops can often be found at the very center of the active regions – those that recognize a target or bind to or cleave another molecule.

To incorporate these elements, the researchers decided to design a functioning antibody from existing parts, rather than building one from scratch. They broke the structures found in down into segments, including the loops and other supporting features. In effect, the researchers tinkered with ready-made parts, similar to the way evolution works.

Natural evolution is, of course, a very slow process: A new family of antibodies can be tens of millions of years in the making. So the researchers went back to the computerized planning process, this time armed with their new insight. The new designs were tested experimentally in the lab, a few dozen new antibodies at a time. Initially, the designs performed poorly, but through five design-build-test cycles, the team uncovered some general rules for designing antibodies. In essence, they created a sort of symbiotic evolution – the design programs were evolving along with the experimental tests, each pushing the other forward. To demonstrate the feasibility of this concept, the team created that targeted insulin, characterizing these molecules down to the resolution of single atoms.

In future experiments, the scientists plan to design artificial antibodies modeled on those of camels and llamas. Why these particular animals? If a human antibody, or one from any number of common animals, has 200 amino acids, antibodies in camels and llamas are made of just 100 – and yet are stable and effective. This could make the design and production of artificial antibodies for human conditions more efficient, and might have relevance for designing new diagnostics and therapeutics.

Explore further: Mini-protein rapid design method opens way to create a new class of drugs

More information: Principles for computational design of binding antibodies, PNAS 2017. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1707171114

Related Stories

Expanding the reach of therapeutic antibodies

August 29, 2017

A group of researchers has developed an approach to efficiently produce antibodies that can bind to two different target molecules simultaneously, a long-desired innovation in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The details ...

Researchers design Alzheimer's antibodies

December 9, 2011

Researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have developed a new method to design antibodies aimed at combating disease. The surprisingly simple process was used to make antibodies that neutralize the harmful protein ...

Turning therapeutic antibodies inside-out to fight cancer

December 16, 2016

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have camels and llamas to thank for their development of a new cancer treatment that is highly selective in blocking the action of faulty matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs).

Chemical probes beat antibodies at own game

April 26, 2007

A new way of detecting biological structures could help in the fight against disease. The new method, developed by scientists at Oxford University, uses chemistry to assemble proteins into ‘protein probes’ that can be ...

Recommended for you

Fluorine-containing molecules from cell cultures

September 28, 2017

Natural organic compounds that contain fluorine are rare because living organisms—with a few exceptions—do not produce them. American scientists have now genetically engineered a microbial host for organofluorine metabolism, ...

Principles for computational design of binding antibodies

September 28, 2017

The idea of proteins that can be designed on computers for specific functions has been a cutting-edge concept that has stubbornly remained "in the future." New research at the Weizmann Institute of Science may bring that ...

Creating longer-lasting fuel cells

September 27, 2017

Fuel cells could someday generate electricity for nearly any device that's battery-powered, including automobiles, laptops and cellphones. Typically using hydrogen as fuel and air as an oxidant, fuel cells are cleaner than ...

A solid pathway toward hydrogen storage

September 26, 2017

An inexpensive and useful layered superconductor compound also may be an efficient solid-state material for storing hydrogen. The Department of Energy's (DOE) Energy Materials Network (EMN) consortium approach to accelerate ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.