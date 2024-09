The Weizmann Institute located in Rehovot, Israel is a post-graduate institution offering M.Sc and PhD degrees in mathematics, computer science, physics, bio-chemistry and other inter-disciplinary degrees. The Weizmann Institute attracts high-caliber graduate students and the faculty has been the recipient of various Wolf Prizes and a Turing Award.

Address 234 Herzl Street, POB 26, Rehovot 7610001 Israel Website http://www.weizmann.ac.il/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weizmann_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed