Maximum precision in protein synthesis

September 8, 2017

Researchers from the Center for Molecular Biology of Heidelberg University (ZMBH) and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have investigated the mode of action of a molecular chaperone vital to protein synthesis. Together with colleagues from the University of Cologne and the Penn State University (USA), they were able to demonstrate that the speed of protein synthesis is associated with the function of the Ssb chaperone. The information controlling synthesis speed is stored in the genetic code of the cell, thus ensuring maximum efficiency and precision in synthesising functional proteins. The results of their research were published in Cell.

Every cell contains thousands of different proteins, each with a specific function in the organism. The blueprints for their are stored in the genes. Large molecular machines in the cell, the ribosomes, read the information and use it to synthesise long amino acid chains. These so-called polypeptides then need to "fold" into three-dimensional structures to create . Protein synthesis is highly complex and prone to error, so molecular folding helpers known as chaperones surveil and guide this vital process.

Some chaperones bind directly to ribosomes to help with folding during the synthesis of polypeptides. Until now, virtually nothing was known about how these ribosome-associated chaperones identify the growing proteins and help with the folding process, exactly which proteins come in contact with the chaperone, and whether the speed of synthesis is adapted to the function of the folding helper.

The German-American team led by ZMBH and DKFZ researchers Prof. Dr Bernd Bukau and Dr Günter Kramer delved into these questions using the yeast Hsp70 as a model. Their research focused on the chaperone Ssb, the only member of the ubiquitous Hsp family that comes into direct contact with the ribosome and is involved in protein synthesis very early on in the process. In their experiments, the researchers gained fundamentally new insights into the folding of newly synthesised proteins.

The ribosome-associated Ssb Hsp70 chaperone binds to approximately 70 percent of newly forming cellular proteins, including many that must first be transported to another area of the cell before folding. In addition to its function as a folding helper, Ssb has an additional and unexpected role in cellular protein transport.

The chaperone recognises its growing protein substrates by binding a sequence stretch enriched with positively charged and nonpolar amino acids. These recognition motifs are bound as soon as they appear on the surface of the ribosome after synthesis. Ssb thereby delays the folding process until the polypeptide is long enough to fold in the correct way.

Researchers were surprised to discover that the ribosomes increase the speed of when the Ssb Hsp70 chaperone binds and protects the emerging polypeptide. They demonstrated that the information to adjust the speed of synthesis to the function of the is stored in the genetic code and is not controlled by the itself.

Explore further: Researchers characterize Ssb chaperone protein for the first time

More information: Kristina Döring et al. Profiling Ssb-Nascent Chain Interactions Reveals Principles of Hsp70-Assisted Folding, Cell (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2017.06.038

Related Stories

New insights to the function of molecular chaperones

August 25, 2012

(Phys.org)—Heidelberg molecular biologists have gained new insights into the function of so-called molecular chaperones in protein synthesis. The team headed by Dr. Günter Kramer and Prof. Dr. Bernd Bukau of the DKFZ-ZMBH ...

Study shows stressed-out cells halt protein synthesis

January 9, 2013

(Phys.org)—Cells experience stress in multiple ways. Temperature shifts, mis-folded proteins and oxidative damage can all cause cellular stress. But whatever the form of the stress, all cells quickly stop making proteins ...

Protein chaperone takes its job seriously

February 2, 2017

For proteins, this would be the equivalent of the red-carpet treatment: each protein belonging to the complex machinery of ribosomes—components of the cell that produce proteins—has its own chaperone to guide it to the ...

How human cells can dissolve damaging protein aggregates

August 12, 2015

Cellular repair systems can dissolve aggregated proteins and now Heidelberg researchers have successfully decoded the fundamental mechanism that is key to dissolving these protein aggregates in human cells. Their in-vitro ...

Recommended for you

Monarch butterflies disappearing from western North America

September 7, 2017

Monarch butterfly populations from western North America have declined far more dramatically than was previously known and face a greater risk of extinction than eastern monarchs, according to a new study in the journal Biological ...

Scientists nail vandals of 800-year-old scroll

September 7, 2017

More than 800 years ago, a teenaged soldier named Laurentius Loricatus accidentally killed a man. He spent the next three decades repenting alone in an Italian cave, self-flagellating.

Chromosome motor discovery supports DNA loop extrusion

September 7, 2017

It is one of the great mysteries in biology: How does a cell neatly distribute its replicated DNA between two daughter cells? For more than a century, we have known that DNA in the cell is comparable to a plate of spaghetti—a ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.